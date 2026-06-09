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Home > Business News > Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 14:46:33 IST

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Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

Veteran Producer-Leader Aligns with CineNow’s ₹1,350 Crore IP investment vehicle to Build Institutional Capital Architecture for Indian Cinema.

New Delhi [India], June 8: CineNow—India focused first institutional IP vehicle for the film industry, backed by a ₹1,350 crore corpus, announced the association of Abhay Sinha as a founding member of its Strategic Council. Sinha is the President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), the President of the Film Federation of India, and the Vice President of the International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations. He is one of the most senior and respected institutional voices in Indian cinema. The announcement marks a defining moment in CineNow’s mission to transform the way Indian film IP is financed, valued, protected, and monetised. Abhay Sinha’s CineNow association is a signal to the Indian film industry that the shift from informal dealmaking to institutional capital architecture is underway.

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Abhay Sinha, Founding Member, Strategic Council, CineNow: “Indian cinema has always been a powerhouse of creativity. What it now demands is a financial architecture that safeguards producers, respects intellectual property, and builds films as enduring assets. For too long, producers have operated within structures that limited their potential. CineNow represents a decisive rethinking of that framework, one that restores the producer to the centre of the value chain. The producer is, and must remain, the cornerstone of Indian cinema’s future. Any serious financing model must empower and strengthen them. That is why I am pleased to join CineNow’s Strategic Council at this pivotal moment, as we shape a new era for our industry.”

Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

Rohit Dalmia, Director, CineNow: “CineNow is not here to simply fund films; we are building a capital architecture where Indian film IP can be financed, protected, valued, and monetised with institutional discipline. A modern Indian film is no longer just a theatrical release. It is a bundle of rights across digital, satellite, music, and international markets. Without structure, value gets discounted and producers lose leverage. CineNow changes that equation by shifting the conversation from one-off financing to slate-based portfolios, staged capital deployment, and value-timed exits. This is the disruption Indian cinema has been waiting for.”

CineNow’s proposition is straightforward: Indian film IP should not be treated as a one-off stake dependent on a single Friday opening, a single buyer, or a single release window. It should be structured, staged, and managed as a scalable asset class. The ₹1,350 crore vehicle offers institutional-grade governance mechanics, slate-level diversification, and capital that can be deployed at multiple stages of a film’s development, from concept and script through production, release, and long-term library monetisation.

About CineNow

CineNow is a ₹1,350 crore India-focused intellectual property investment vehicle structured for the film industry. The vehicle is built on the premise that Indian film IP across theatrical, digital, satellite, music, and library rights can and should be managed as a serious, structured asset class. CineNow offers producers institutional capital architecture: slate-based diversification, staged deployment, governance discipline, and value-timed monetisation across a film’s full lifecycle.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

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Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

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Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council
Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council
Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council
Abhay Sinha Joins CineNow as Founding Member, Strategic Council

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