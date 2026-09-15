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Home > Business News > Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

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Last updated: September 15, 2026 17:22:12 IST

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Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

New Delhi [India], September 14: From making her presence felt at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival to now gracing the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, actress Manasi Pawar is steadily making her mark on the international festival circuit.

Manasi, who previously turned heads with her glamorous appearance at Cannes, has now brought her elegance and fashion sensibility to Venice. Her latest red-carpet appearance saw the actress looking gorgeous and confident as she posed for the cameras, once again proving her ability to make a statement on an international platform.

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Her journey from Cannes to Venice reflects a growing presence on some of the world’s most celebrated cinema and fashion stages. While Cannes gave audiences a glimpse of her international red-carpet appeal, her Venice appearance further strengthened that image, with Manasi effortlessly embracing the glamour and sophistication associated with global film festivals.

Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

With every appearance, Manasi Pawar is carving out her own identity beyond the traditional Bollywood spotlight. Her international festival outings have also generated buzz among fashion and entertainment circles, as fans and paparazzi continue to follow her evolving style and journey.

From the French Riviera to the iconic canals of Venice, Manasi Pawar’s red-carpet journey is proving to be one to watch.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 5:22 PM IST
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Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

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Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival
Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival
Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival
Actress Manasi Pawar Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous at Venice Film Festival

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