AlgoShack Announces Mangaluru Expansion at Technovanza 2026, Showcases AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 6: AlgoShack Technologies, the Bengaluru-headquartered enterprise technology company behind algoQA, has announced its expansion into Mangaluru as the company deepens its engagement with Karnataka’s growing technology ecosystem. The announcement came during Mangaluru Technovanza 2026, where AlgoShack participated as a Technology Partner and showcased its AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering platform, algoQA.

The Technovanza conference was held on September 23 at the Dr. TMA Pai International Convention Centre as part of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission’s Beyond Bengaluru initiative. Post-event coverage reported participation from more than 600 delegates, 70 startups, 60 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and over 20 investors.

AlgoShack’s engagement extended across two days through industry roundtables, leadership networking, a dedicated exhibition presence and a main-stage Spotlight Session by Founder and CEO Vadeesh Budramane.

“Mangaluru brings together strong engineering talent, educational institutions and a growing technology ecosystem. For AlgoShack, expanding here is about building closer relationships with that ecosystem – with enterprises, academic institutions, and technology talent – while contributing to the larger Beyond Bengaluru vision,” said Vadeesh Budramane, Founder and CEO, AlgoShack Technologies.

Expanding AlgoShack’s Presence in Mangaluru

AlgoShack’s expansion into Mangaluru is intended to strengthen the company’s presence in the region, build relationships with local engineering and technology talent, engage with academic institutions and participate more closely in the city’s growing enterprise and startup ecosystem.

Following Technovanza, AlgoShack publicly confirmed that it is expanding to Mangaluru, citing the region’s growing talent base, institutions and technology ecosystem.

Bringing AI-Augmented Quality Engineering to the Main Stage

At Mangaluru Technovanza 2026, Vadeesh represented AlgoShack in a Spotlight Session focused on the changing role of Quality Engineering as artificial intelligence increasingly influences how software is designed, developed and released.

A central theme was that faster software development does not automatically translate into greater release confidence. As AI-generated and AI-assisted software becomes more common, organisations also need stronger mechanisms to understand what should be tested, what has changed, which risks require attention and where human review remains necessary.

The discussion reflected AlgoShack’s broader focus on AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering.

Showcasing algoQA at Technovanza

At its dedicated exhibition booth, AlgoShack demonstrated algoQA, its AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering platform, to enterprise leaders, technology companies, founders, GCC representatives, financial-services professionals, academic institutions and other ecosystem stakeholders.

The demonstrations focused on four broad areas:

Intelligent test design and automation , including natural-language-driven test creation

, including natural-language-driven test creation Smarter execution , including impact-based testing and prioritisation

, including impact-based testing and prioritisation Adaptive maintenance , including self-healing and evolving automation

, including self-healing and evolving automation Enterprise governance, including validation, traceability and quality oversight

The team also discussed emerging agent-based capabilities across test authoring and scripting.

Engaging With Mangaluru’s Technology Leadership

AlgoShack’s Technovanza engagement began on September 22 with participation in an industry leadership roundtable in Mangaluru.

The discussion brought together technology and business leaders around Mangaluru’s development as an emerging technology destination, including talent availability, infrastructure, GCC growth, investment and opportunities for companies to establish or expand operations in Coastal Karnataka.

Building Beyond the Event

Across the Technovanza engagements, AlgoShack interacted with representatives from enterprise technology, software product companies, banking and financial services, fintech, AI and emerging technology, GCCs, startups, investment organisations, academia, talent and skilling organisations, and ecosystem bodies.

For AlgoShack, the event served three purposes: introducing its Mangaluru expansion, increasing visibility for algoQA, and building relationships that can support longer-term enterprise, academic, talent and ecosystem engagement.

The company plans to continue engaging with organisations in Mangaluru as it develops its presence in the region.

About AlgoShack

AlgoShack Technologies is an enterprise technology company focused on advancing software quality through AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering. Its flagship platform, algoQA, supports enterprises across the quality engineering lifecycle, including intelligent test design, automation, execution, adaptive maintenance, impact analysis, traceability and governance.

AlgoShack is investing in autonomous testing, agentic AI and intelligent validation to help organisations move beyond traditional test automation toward more adaptive, efficient and autonomous approaches to software quality. AlgoShack works with enterprises across sectors including MedTech, healthcare, banking, fintech, retail and enterprise software.

Learn more about AlgoShack

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