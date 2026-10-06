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Home > Hollywood > First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 

First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/samuel-to-satyanand-stokes-book-about-american-missionary160who-transformed-himachal8217s-apple-economy-launched-in-shimla20261006171844"> <p class="title">Samuel to Satyanand Stokes: Book about American missionary who transformed Himachal’s apple economy launched in Shimla</p> <a>

Samuel to Satyanand Stokes: Book about American missionary who transformed Himachal’s apple economy launched in Shimla

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Last updated: October 6, 2026 18:18:13 IST

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First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 

California [US], October 6 (ANI): Prime Video has finally revealed the first look images of the highly anticipated new series, ‘Bloodaxe’, from the creators of ‘Vikings’. The production of Season two has already started ahead of the premiere of its first season. 

The series comes from showrunners Michael Hirst (creator of Vikings) and Horatio Hirst. All eight episodes of Season One will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and as previously announced, Bloodaxe has been picked up for a second season, which is currently in production in Ireland, as per the press note by Amazon Prime Video. 

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In Season One, Bloodaxe chronicles the rise of one of history’s most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen). As they fight for the throne of Norway, the land is torn apart by fierce rivals, shifting loyalties, and bloody betrayals.

With war looming and chaos consuming the kingdom, drawing in the ruthless Kings of other Scandinavian countries, and even a powerful English ruler, the stage is set for a thundering, cataclysmic, compelling and utterly magical new Norse Saga.

The first look introduces several key characters from the series, offering a glimpse into a period drama with sharp focus on authentic sets and production. 

The first season stars Xavier Molyneux, Jessica Madsen, Karlis Arnolds Avots, Levi Miller, Rod Hallett, Alina Tomnikov, Sisse Marie, Rune Temte, and Jesper Christensen.

Bloodaxe is executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, who also showrun and write. Additional executive producers include Morgan O’Sullivan under his O’Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, and Sheila Hockin. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 6:18 PM IST
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First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 

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First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 

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First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 
First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 
First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 
First look of series 'Bloodaxe' from 'Vikings' creators out 

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