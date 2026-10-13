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Home > Business News > Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

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Last updated: October 13, 2026 21:31:12 IST

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Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

Union Minister assures support for efforts to manufacture embroidery machines in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 12: Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh expressed interest in the technology and employment potential of embroidery machines made by Alliance Machine during a discussion with the company’s proprietor, Subhash Dawar, and also assured support for efforts to develop machine manufacturing in Surat.

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During a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ interaction, Dawar briefed the union minister on the features, functioning and applications of Alliance’s embroidery machines. According to Dawar, the minister asked several questions about the machines’ capabilities, operation and potential to generate employment.

Dawar also presented Giriraj Singh with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi created on Alliance’s embroidery machine. The minister expressed pleasure at seeing the work and appreciated the company’s capabilities, Dawar said.

Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

During the meeting, Dawar highlighted the employment opportunities created by their machines, saying that they were providing livelihoods to thousands of people. Singh welcomed the contribution and congratulated the company.

The discussion also covered the possibility of manufacturing Alliance’s embroidery machines in Surat. Dawar said the minister had assured him of support from the Union Ministry of Textiles for efforts towards developing local manufacturing capabilities.

Dawar described the interaction as a significant opportunity to showcase their employment potential to the Union Textiles Minister. He said support for local machine manufacturing could strengthen Surat’s role in the textile and embroidery machinery sector.

For more, visit: https://www.yuemeialliance.com/about-us.html

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 9:31 PM IST
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Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

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Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh
Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh
Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh
Alliance Embroidery Machine’s Subhash Dawar meets Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh

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