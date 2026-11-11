Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Written By:
Last updated: November 11, 2026 18:31:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Singer, lyricist and composer Anupam Shukla has released her latest music video, ‘Kaali Raat’, on October 31, coinciding with Halloween. The project has been produced under the banner of Anupam’s Films & Production and was launched at a media event at IMPPA, Andheri West, Mumbai.

Kaali Raat is based on the themes of love, betrayal and the awakening of a vampire princess. The music video features a gothic setting and supernatural elements, with its release timed to coincide with Halloween.

You Might Be Interested In

Anupam Shukla, who is credited as the lyricist, singer and composer of the project, has been involved in multiple aspects of the production. The music has been created by Addy Ahmed and Nazran Beats, while Nishant and Shubham Yadav have handled the mixing and mastering.

The video has been directed by Black Eye Films. Amit Mehta and Sushil Prajapati have worked on the editing, while Clipcraft and Karma Singh have handled the art direction. Raj Kali and Bablu have been credited for choreography, and Arti Shrivastava has managed the styling.

The production involved several technical and logistical challenges during filming and post-production. According to Anupam, the team faced audio-related issues during recording and a camera malfunction on the day of the shoot, which required an alternative camera to be arranged.

The shoot began at 7 am and continued until midnight. The editing process also took longer than anticipated, with three editors working on different stages of the project. The audio work involved coordination between Delhi, Punjab and Mumbai. The final DI (Digital Intermediate) work was completed a day before the release.

Speaking about the project, Anupam Shukla said, “We faced several challenges during the making of Kaali Raat, from technical problems during the shoot to difficulties in editing and post-production. I am happy that the project is finally complete and releasing today. This is an important milestone for my team and me.”

Anupam Shukla has worked across modelling, acting, fashion and event management. She was previously crowned Ms India Curvy and has also been associated with organising beauty pageants and fashion events through her production and event management company.

In 2020, she announced the FACE 2020-21 Mr and Miss Madhya Pradesh contest under Anupam Films & Production, as part of her efforts to create opportunities for young talent in the fashion and entertainment industry.

With the release of ‘Kaali Raat’, Anupam continues her work in music and entertainment production. The project brings together a team of artists and technical professionals and marks another addition to the company’s production portfolio.

The music video was released on October 31, with the launch event organised in Mumbai in the presence of invited media representatives.

Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/KL06ctCcaTg?si=Rt3Db1v4N-xz4IkK

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 11, 2026 6:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Exclusive-Military-linked Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist, records show

Anthropic IPO could draw record retail buying, Vanda Research says

CFTC warns prediction market Kalshi of imminent charges, source says

ArcelorMittal's $900 million Brazil expansion plan trudges along as imports weigh on economics

Capri Holdings names longtime Estee Lauder executive Justin Boxford CEO

LATEST NEWS

Global watchdog urges Turkey to strengthen crypto rules

'Avengers: Endgame Encore' sets Disney+ streaming release date

Record-breaker Kane eyes another England milestone

UPDATE 4-Conflict must not distract from climate action, leaders warn COP31

Exclusive-Military-linked Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist, records show

Record-breaker Kane eyes another England milestone

UPDATE 9-Oil up 2% as Iran official says country will keep enriched nuclear material

Technoprobe revenue climbs, but 2026 outlook trimmed

Record-breaker Kane eyes another England milestone

Ukraine's military says it struck Russian Baltic port of Ust-Luga

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’
Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’
Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’
Anupam Shukla Releases Halloween Special Music Video ‘Kaali Raat’

QUICK LINKS