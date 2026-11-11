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Home > World > BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance

BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance

BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance

Written By:
Published: November 11, 2026 18:19:15 IST

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BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance

Nov 11 (Reuters) – Wirtek A/S: * FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE MAINTAINED * Q3 REVENUE DKK 15.2 MILLION * Q3 EBITDA DKK 0.5 MILLION Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 11, 2026 6:19 PM IST
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BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance

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BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance

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BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance
BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance
BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance
BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance

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