BRIEF-Wirtek Keeps Full-Year Guidance

Nov 11 (Reuters) – Wirtek A/S: * FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE MAINTAINED * Q3 REVENUE DKK 15.2 MILLION * Q3 EBITDA DKK 0.5 MILLION Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

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