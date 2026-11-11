Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’

Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/gunmaaster-g9-trailer160emraan-hashmis-rugged-avatar-genelia-deshmukh-aparshaktis-dark-turn-take-centre-stage20261111172903"> <p class="title">'Gunmaaster G9' trailer: Emraan Hashmi's rugged avatar, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti's dark turn take centre stage</p> <a>

'Gunmaaster G9' trailer: Emraan Hashmi's rugged avatar, Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti's dark turn take centre stage

Written By:
Last updated: November 11, 2026 17:33:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’

Washington DC [US], November 11 (ANI): Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has revealed that actresses Melanie Laurent and Isabelle Huppert were initially fired from his 2009 film ‘Inglourious Basterds’, sharing details about the casting challenges and behind-the-scenes decisions during the making of the World War II drama, according to People. 

In his book ‘The Making of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds’ by Jay Glennie, released on November 10, Tarantino recalled how Huppert, who was cast as Madame Ada Mimieux, lost her role after failing to attend the film’s table read amid contractual issues.

You Might Be Interested In

“She didn’t show up, so….I fired her. I mean, I love Isabelle Huppert — ‘Heaven’s Gate’ and all that — but there were issues with her contract. It just kept stalling. And then not coming to the table read. Well, we cast Maggie Cheung instead,” Tarantino said.

Explaining the importance of table reads in his filmmaking process, the director said, “That invariably happens. As far as I’m concerned, if you’re cast and you are not at that table, I don’t owe you jack…You can be fired, especially if I get excited by what somebody else did in your absence,” according to People.

Huppert was eventually replaced by Maggie Cheung, who filmed scenes for the movie. However, her sequence was later removed from the final cut.

“Maggie was fantastic in the movie, but you just didn’t need to know how Shosanna acquired the cinema. All we needed was a title card saying ‘Four Years Later’ and Shosanna explaining that she inherited it from her aunt,” Tarantino explained.

The filmmaker also recalled initially firing Mélanie Laurent, who played Shosanna Dreyfus, after being disappointed with her performance during the table read.

“Mélanie Laurent’s table read was terrible,” Tarantino said, adding that “it wasn’t good enough to be terrible.”

Describing the significance of the table read in his creative process, he said, “The one day, the most exciting day of preproduction is for me the table read. That is the closest I get to seeing the movie for the first time.”

He further explained that the table read was an important opportunity to experience the screenplay with the entire cast after spending considerable time reading the scenes himself.

“Well, Mélanie was terrible, so I fired her,” he added.

However, Laurent was determined to reclaim her role and personally reached out to the filmmaker, explaining that she had not been feeling well during the table read. She also assured him that she would travel to Germany and wait until he agreed to meet her again.

“I will fly myself to Germany and put myself up into a hotel. I know you’re busy, but I will wait until you see me again,” Laurent told Tarantino.

Impressed by her determination, Tarantino reconsidered his decision and agreed to give her another opportunity. However, he asked the actress to attend three days of rehearsals before making a final decision about whether she was the right choice for Shosanna Dreyfus.

Laurent eventually convinced the filmmaker and retained her role in the film, earning critical appreciation for her performance.

“Let me just go on the record for everybody to know: I love Mélanie,” Tarantino said.

Reflecting on why he decided to share the episode in the book, the filmmaker said that Laurent’s performance ultimately made her his definitive choice for the character.

“The fact of the matter is, if we were not talking about the making of Inglourious Basterds, I would never think about the table read again for the simple reason Melanie is my Shosanna. She did a wonderful job,” he said, as per the outlet. 

Tarantino also spoke about his approach to casting and explained that he does not hesitate to replace actors if he believes they are not suitable for the characters in his films.

“I have no moral compass when it comes to giving roles to actors: They have to be right. They have to feel like they are right for the world I have created,” he said, according to People. 

“I have fired actors in the past. If it’s not right, it is not right. I don’t owe them s—. I owe my film the best actors I can find. Period,” he added.

‘Inglourious Basterds’, an alternate-history war drama, follows two parallel attempts to assassinate Nazi leadership in Paris during World War II. The film featured Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender and Diane Kruger alongside Laurent, according to People. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 11, 2026 5:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: actress-firingbehind-the-scenescasting-challengescinematic-processfilm-production-7hollywood newsQuentin Tarantinoworld-war-ii-drama

RELATED News

Stacy Keach, star of ‘Mike Hammer,’ no more 

2027 Grammy Awards: Ella Langley, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo among top Album of the Year predictions

Russell Brand’s ex-girlfriend Jemima Goldsmith alleges violence and abuse during their relationship

Billy Joel announces first official public appearance since Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus diagnosis

Vera Farmiga to star in supernatural horror film ‘Inferno’

LATEST NEWS

Brazil's Galipolo says value of policy guidance is negative amid current scenario

Global watchdog urges Turkey to strengthen crypto rules

Analysis-US companies shunning Russian diesel as tanker carrying that fuel idles off East Coast

Record-breaker Kane eyes another England milestone

UPDATE 4-Conflict must not distract from climate action, leaders warn COP31

Exclusive-Military-linked Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist, records show

Exclusive-Military-linked Chinese university bought Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist, records show

Record-breaker Kane eyes another England milestone

UPDATE 9-Oil up 2% as Iran official says country will keep enriched nuclear material

Technoprobe revenue climbs, but 2026 outlook trimmed

Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’
Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’
Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’
Quentin Tarantino reveals why he fired Melanie Laurent, Isabelle Huppert from ‘Inglourious Basterds’

QUICK LINKS