CEP, IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Fourth Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Eight-month online programme blends data science, advanced AI, responsible implementation and deployment-led learning to build scalable, data-driven solutions.

New Delhi: CEP, IIT Delhi has announced admissions for the fourth batch of its Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence: From Fundamentals to Deployment . As data science and artificial intelligence increasingly shape innovation, productivity and organisational decision-making, the programme prepares professionals to apply advanced AI techniques, translate data into informed action and lead technology-enabled transformation.

IIT Delhi offers the eight-month online programme through its Continuing Education Programme (CEP) and the Centre for Applied Research in Electronics. The programme enables participants to work with large and complex datasets, address multifaceted organisational challenges and apply AI strategically across business functions. Learners will explore applications spanning human resources, customer relationship management, risk management and organisational transparency while developing the capabilities required to strengthen resilience and improve operational performance.

The rapid adoption of AI has also intensified debate around its implications for businesses and the workforce. A World Economic Forum survey found that more than half of business executives globally expect AI to displace existing jobs, while 24 per cent believe it will create new employment opportunities. Nearly 45 per cent also anticipate an improvement in business profit margins. McKinsey research further indicates that more than 70 per cent of the skills sought by employers remain relevant to both automatable and non-automatable work. AI, therefore, is not rendering human capabilities obsolete; it is changing how professionals apply those capabilities and increasing the importance of sound judgement, adaptability and AI fluency.

Speaking at the announcement, Professor Ankur Gupta, Associate Professor, IIT Delhi, said, “The real test of AI is not whether a model works in a lab, but whether it can solve a problem reliably, responsibly and at scale. This programme helps professionals build that judgement by taking them through the full journey, from understanding data to creating solutions that organisations can confidently use.”

The nine-module curriculum covers the complete data science and artificial intelligence lifecycle. It begins with Python programming, data manipulation and exploratory data analysis before progressing to advanced areas such as deep learning, reinforcement learning and natural language processing. Hands-on projects enable participants to apply these concepts to practical scenarios. The programme concludes with model deployment strategies using Docker and cloud platforms, supported by established practices in machine learning operations and responsible AI.

The programme is designed for aspiring data scientists and AI practitioners, technology and analytics professionals, engineers, technologists, students and researchers seeking a deeper understanding of applied data science and artificial intelligence. It comprises more than 300 hours of live and self-paced learning, supported by real-world case studies and a capstone project.

Through this applied learning experience, participants will strengthen their ability to design and deploy data-driven solutions with technical depth, contextual understanding, and responsible judgement. These capabilities hold relevance across sectors including healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance, retail, manufacturing and other data-intensive industries.

IIT Delhi will conduct the live sessions through Direct-to-Device mode, complemented by tutorials and collaborative learning activities under the guidance of IIT Delhi faculty members and industry experts. Participants will also attend a one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, which will facilitate academic interaction and engagement with peers.

Graduates and diploma holders who have completed a 10+2+3 educational pathway from a recognised university may apply. The institute will give preference to candidates from computer science, information technology, electronics, electrical engineering, physics, and related disciplines. Participants who successfully fulfil the programme requirements will receive an e-Certificate issued by CEP, IIT Delhi. The last date for admissions to this programme is November 13, 2026.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as a College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) is consistently ranked among India’s leading higher education institutions. It is ranked 4th overall, 2nd in Engineering, and 3rd in the Research category in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. The Department of Management Studies (DMS), IIT Delhi, is also ranked 4th among management institutions in the country, reflecting the Institute’s excellence in management education, research, and industry engagement.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi, is the statutory body of IIT Delhi for offering Online Certificate Programmes and issuing certificates.

Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

[The press release has been issued on behalf of the Service Provider, TimesPro, for the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi.]