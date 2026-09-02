Noah Jupe joins 'Avengers: Secret Wars'; Marvel film set for 2027 release

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Actor Noah Jupe has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ upcoming ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ in a secret role, with the film set to begin production later this year, according to sources cited by Deadline.

Marvel has not commented on Jupe’s casting. Details of his character remain under wraps, though the role is expected to play a key part in the story.

Anthony and Joe Russo are directing ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing.

The film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027.

Jupe most recently starred opposite Sadie Sink in the West End production of ‘Romeo and Juliet’, which received rave reviews over the summer.

Sink recently made her Marvel debut as Jean Grey in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

On the film front, Jupe co-starred in the Oscar-winning Focus Features film Hamnet. He also appeared in the second season of ‘The Night Manager’ opposite Tom Hiddleston this year.

Jupe’s upcoming projects include Jaume Collet-Serra’s thriller ‘Play Dead’, which Netflix recently came on to, and ‘A Quiet Place Part 3’, on which he has just completed production. (ANI)

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