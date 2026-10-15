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Home > Business News > Four Nights of Garba and Dandiya: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar Announces Navratri Celebration in East Delhi

Four Nights of Garba and Dandiya: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar Announces Navratri Celebration in East Delhi

Four Nights of Garba and Dandiya: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar Announces Navratri Celebration in East Delhi

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Last updated: October 15, 2026 14:34:12 IST

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Four Nights of Garba and Dandiya: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar Announces Navratri Celebration in East Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 14: Celebrating the vibrancy of Navratri and the spirit of community participation, Rotary Club Delhi Akshar will host Gujarati Garba & Dandiya Nights 2026 from October 16 to 19 at Aureate Banquet Hall, Yamuna Sports Complex, East Delhi.

The four-evening celebration will run from 8 pm to 12 midnight, offering attendees an opportunity to experience Gujarati folk dance traditions and festive music in a dedicated celebration space. Guided by the theme “Dance, Connect, Give Back,” the event seeks to bring people together through cultural festivities while reinforcing the value of community service.

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Organised as part of the Navratri festivities, the programme will feature Garba and Dandiya celebrations accompanied by a disc jockey. The venue will be air-conditioned, with valet parking available to facilitate visitors. The celebrations will also feature Maha Aarti at 8:00 PM and 11:30 PM each day, adding a traditional devotional element to the four-day Navratri programme.

Early-booking tickets are priced at ₹1,000 per person, per day. Interested attendees can book their tickets through District by Zomato and BookMyShow.

Speaking about the upcoming celebration, CA Radhey Shyam Bansal, President, Rotary Club Delhi Akshar, said, “Navratri is a great opportunity to celebrate our traditions and bring people from different walks of life together. With these Garba and Dandiya Nights, we want to create a happy community experience beyond dance and music. We hope the celebration inspires meaningful connections and reminds everyone that the spirit of giving back is just as important.

The event is being led by Rotary Club Delhi Akshar, with its office bearers and Sanyojaks overseeing the initiative. The team comprises President CA Radhey Shyam Bansal, Secretary CA Uma Shanker Goel, Treasurer Ram Sahay Bansal, and Sanyojaks Sunil Malhotra and Amit Gupta (Vrinda Papers Pvt. Ltd.).

Amit Gupta, a member of the Rotary Club Delhi Akshar organising team, said, “The joy of a festival becomes more meaningful when we share it. We hope these evenings bring neighbours, friends and families together in a spirit of warmth, inclusion and service.”

The event is sponsored by Vrinda Papers Pvt. Ltd., with TS Publication serving as the media partner.

Event Information

  • Name: Navratri 2026 – Gujarati Garba & Dandiya Nights
  • Dates: October 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2026
  • Time: 8 pm to midnight
  • Maha Aarti at 8:00 PM and 11:30 PM each day
  • Location: Aureate Banquet Hall, Yamuna Sports Complex, East Delhi-92
  • Early-booking ticket: ₹1,000 per person, per day
  • Booking information: District — https://tinyurl.com/akshar-district  | BookMyShow — https://tinyurl.com/akshar-bms 
  • Organiser: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar
  • Media Partner: TS Publication
  • Event Sponsor: Vrinda Papers Pvt. Ltd.

About Rotary Club Delhi Akshar

Rotary Club Delhi Akshar conducts community-oriented initiatives and promotes fellowship and service through its activities. Through its Navratri celebration, the club seeks to combine cultural participation with its broader emphasis on community engagement and support for its service projects.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 2:34 PM IST
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Four Nights of Garba and Dandiya: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar Announces Navratri Celebration in East Delhi

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Four Nights of Garba and Dandiya: Rotary Club Delhi Akshar Announces Navratri Celebration in East Delhi
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