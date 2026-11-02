New Delhi [India], November 2: Microsoft is offering about 60,000 employees a paid way to leave the company. Microsoft announced the Voluntary Exit Offer on 26 October 2026, covering about 27% of its global workforce. It arrives in a year of AI layoffs and heavy AI spending across tech.

What the Voluntary Exit Offer is

About 60,000 Microsoft employees are eligible. That is roughly 27% of the global workforce.

The offer covers eligible staff in participating teams in Canada, India, the UK and the US. It reaches senior staff, including some with vice president titles. Each business decides whether to take part. Microsoft told GeekWire there is no age or tenure rule. Performance is not a factor. The sales organization is not taking part.

The company says the package matches its standard severance. That means base pay tied to tenure and level, plus continued stock vesting. It also covers healthcare for a fixed period and career transition help. Microsoft has not published a public cash amount.

Employees must decide in early December. A person familiar with the plan told CNBC that those who accept will leave at the end of December.

Why a profitable company is cutting anyway

Microsoft is spending tens of billions of dollars on data centers and AI infrastructure. Wall Street also wants it to hold operating costs down. CNBC framed the offer as a way to balance that buildout with capital efficiency.

Microsoft frames it differently. A spokesperson said the offer does not mean the company needs fewer people. The company also said layoffs remain part of its approach.

Microsoft has not said publicly that AI is replacing these roles. Any claim of a direct AI cause is UNVERIFIED.

The viral layer: reaction, not evidence

After the news broke, old “day in the life” videos from Microsoft offices resurfaced on X and Instagram. They show free meals, snacks and games between meetings. Some users joked that these clips caused the cuts.

That is social media reaction. No verified evidence links perks, food habits or lifestyle videos to the decision. Microsoft has not confirmed any such link.

The joke spread because it is simple. A plate of snacks is easier to picture than a capex budget. The people in those clips are not the story, and this release does not name them.

Here are some viral tweets from Jitendra Vaswani SEO Expert founder of Digiexe.com & Saasultra.com :

The bigger picture of AI layoffs in 2026

About 93,217 tech employees have been laid off in 116 events tied to AI in 2026 so far. That figure comes from the Layoffs.fyi AI Tracker. It counts cuts made to fund AI, not only roles replaced by AI.

Total 2026 tech layoffs range from 197,640 to 232,946. The figure depends on the tracker.

In 2025, more than 245,000 tech workers were laid off. The 2026 count has not passed that mark on either tracker yet.

37% of companies expect to have replaced roles with AI by the end of 2026. Roughly 3 in 10 say they already have. The data comes from a Resume.org survey of US business leaders published in September 2025.

The uncomfortable truth

Across big tech, payroll money is moving into compute. Meta cut about 8,000 roles in May 2026. It moved about 7,000 people into AI focused work.

In June 2026, Oracle disclosed about 21,000 role cuts over its fiscal year. Its annual filing cited AI deployment.

The pattern is plain. Money is shifting from salaries to chips and data centers. Workers carry much of the risk of that bet.

“I got the email late at night. I keep rereading the healthcare section. Nobody teaches you how to price your own job.”

“A buyout moves the decision to the worker. It moves the risk too. The company gets a smaller payroll without a layoff headline.”

What workers should do now?

Get the pay, vesting and healthcare end date in writing.

in writing. On a work visa? Talk to an immigration lawyer before signing.

before signing. List the tasks AI tools already do in your role. Build skills where they fall short.

Run your own numbers with a financial advisor. Ignore the online mood.

What companies owe their people

Trust costs more than severance. A buyout only works if staff believe the next round will be fair. Microsoft has said layoffs remain possible, so the people who stay are watching closely.

Clear terms help. So do honest reasons and kept promises. In a year of AI layoffs, a company’s credibility with its staff is worth protecting.

Media contact

Jitendra Vaswani SEO Expert

CEO Digiexe.com

marketing@bloggersideas.com

Sources :

Data window: 26 to 29 October 2026 for Microsoft details. Tracker data was current as of 29 October 2026.

Microsoft Official Blog memo by Amy Coleman, 26 October 2026: offer structure, countries, participating teams.

offer structure, countries, participating teams. GeekWire, 26 October 2026: severance terms, no age or tenure rule, performance not a factor, layoffs remain possible, spokesperson framing.

severance terms, no age or tenure rule, performance not a factor, layoffs remain possible, spokesperson framing. CNBC, 26 October 2026: 27% figure, sourced to a person familiar with the matter. Also December timing and the capital efficiency framing.

27% figure, sourced to a person familiar with the matter. Also December timing and the capital efficiency framing. Indian Express, October 2026: India scope, Microsoft has not attributed the offer to AI.

India scope, Microsoft has not attributed the offer to AI. NDTV, October 2026: resurfaced videos, no verified evidence of a perks link.

resurfaced videos, no verified evidence of a perks link. Layoffs.fyi AI Layoffs Tracker: 93,217 laid off in 116 events.

93,217 laid off in 116 events. TrueUp (197,640) and SkillSyncer (232,946): 2026 totals.

2026 totals. HR Dive on Resume.org survey, September 2025: 3 in 10 and 37%.

3 in 10 and 37%. NPR, 20 May 2026: Meta. CNBC, 23 June 2026: Oracle.

Meta. Oracle. The 2025 figure of over 245,000 came from the fact bank. Its tracker source was not confirmed. Verify before publication.

FAQ

Who qualifies for the Microsoft Voluntary Exit Offer?

Eligible employees in participating teams in the US, Canada, the UK and India. It reaches some vice presidents but not corporate vice presidents. There is no age or tenure rule. Eligible staff got an email.

How much is the severance?

Microsoft has not published a public amount. It told GeekWire the package matches its standard severance. That includes base pay tied to tenure and level, stock vesting, healthcare for a fixed period and transition help.

Does this affect India?

Yes. India is one of 4 countries in the offer. Microsoft has not said how many India staff are eligible. A spokesperson said the company continues to invest in India. (Source-Indian Express)

Is this because of AI?

Not confirmed. Microsoft has not attributed the offer to AI replacing workers. It is spending heavily on AI infrastructure, and reports link the offer to cost pressure. No evidence links it to office perk videos.

What happens to those who stay?

Microsoft says it will help people build skills and move into new internal roles. It also says layoffs remain part of its approach. CNBC reported there is no target for how many people accept.