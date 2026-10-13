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Home > Business News > Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

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Last updated: October 13, 2026 14:00:23 IST

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Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

Gaddi-Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif offers the opening prayers, speaks on India’s pluralism, meets President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and engages the Indian community in Utah

Provo (Utah) [USA], October 12: Haji Syed Salman Chishty, 26th Generation Gaddi-Nashin of Ajmer Dargah Sharif, represented Dargah Ajmer Sharif and India at the Thirty-Third Annual International Law and Religion Symposium, held in Provo-Utah, United States of America. The symposium was hosted by the International Center for Law and Religion Studies at the J. Reuben Clark Law School, Brigham Young University (BYU), under the theme “Building an Infrastructure for Freedom of Religion or Belief.”

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The symposium brought together ministers, ambassadors, United Nations officials, jurists, scholars and faith leaders from across the world. Haji Syed Salman Chishty was among the distinguished voices from India.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

Haji Syed Salman Chishty offered the opening prayers at the symposium, praying for peace, dignity and harmony among all faiths and nations. He spoke on the panel “Religious Minorities in India: Experiences and Perspectives,” moderated by Prof. W. Cole Durham, Jr., Founding Director of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies. He shared the platform with His Grace Archbishop Felix Machado of the Diocese of Vasai and Mr. Pericho Peter Prabhu Rangaraj of the All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights.

In his address, he presented Dargah Ajmer Sharif as a living model of Indian pluralism. For more than eight centuries, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains and Buddhists have stood together at the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty, Gharib Nawaz(r), and shared the same sacred vegetarian langar meals. He highlighted India’s Constitution as the shield of every faith, and India’s diversity, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, as a gift to the world.

Key Statements

“India’s pluralism is one of the greatest gifts we can offer the world, and it is a gift we must also preserve, protect and enhance at home.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

“In India, a Hindu pilgrim, a Sikh sevadar, a Christian seeker and a Muslim devotee can share the same “Langar”(sacred pure vegetarian meals) at Ajmer Sharif. That is the India we spoke from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India’s diversity is its greatest strength, shared the same at Brigham Young University how Indians of every faith live, serve and celebrate together, a living gift of harmony to the world.”

“Love Towards All, Malice Towards None”

“If we carry that spirit into our laws, our schools and our streets, minorities across the world will not merely be protected. They will belong.”

He also proposed interfaith councils in every district as first responders against rumours and hate, shared heritage in classrooms, responsible digital spaces, and global partnerships linking institutions like BYU with grassroots work.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

During the visit, Haji Syed Salman Chishty had the honour of meeting President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He conveyed the greetings and blessings of Dargah Ajmer Sharif and the universal message of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz(r) of love, service and peace for all humanity.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty also met members of the Indian community in Utah. He appreciated their contribution to American society and their role as cultural ambassadors of India, and encouraged them to keep alive India’s values of unity in diversity, service and harmony.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

Haji Syed Salman Chishty expressed heartfelt gratitude for the warm hospitality and care extended by BYU President C. Shane Reese; Dean David H. Moore of the J. Reuben Clark Law School; Prof. Brett G. Scharffs, Director; Prof. Elizabeth A. Clark, Program Chair; Prof. W. Cole Durham, Jr.; and the entire team of the International Center for Law and Religion Studies.

He offered special thanks to the student ambassadors, whose kindness, dedication and attention to every detail made the delegates feel at home. “The spirit of service we saw at BYU reflects the very khidmat that Ajmer Sharif has taught for eight centuries,” he said.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

About Haji Syed Salman Chishty

Haji Syed Salman Chishty is the 26th Generation Gaddi-Nashin of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, India, the shrine of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty, Gharib Nawaz(r). He is a leading voice for interfaith dialogue, peace and humanitarian service in India and across the world, and Chairman of the Chishty Foundation.

Media Contact

Chishty Foundation, Ajmer Sharif, India
chairman@chishtyfoundation.org | sufi.musafir@gmail.com

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 2:00 PM IST
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Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

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Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA
Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA
Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA
Haji Syed Salman Chishty Represents Ajmer Sharif and India at the 33rd International Law and Religion Symposium, BYU, USA

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