Cancer Warriors Get-Together in Surat Focuses on Courage, Awareness and Future Care

Event celebrates the courage and determination of cancer survivors, promotes cancer awareness and announces plans for an upcoming hospital

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 12: Anand Onco Care organised a ‘Cancer Warriors Get-Together’ on October 10, 2026, at Althan-Bhatar Community Hall in Surat. The event focused on cancer survivors, patients, their families and caregivers, highlighting the journey through cancer treatment, the courage shown by those affected and a positive approach towards life.

A cancer diagnosis brings several challenges for individuals and their families. However, advances in medical science have expanded treatment options for many types of cancer and improved the prospects of long-term survival for many patients. Timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and regular medical follow-up play an important role in cancer care.

The main objective of the programme was to recognise the courage and determination of people who have faced cancer and to highlight the importance of support from family members and caregivers throughout the treatment journey. The event also aimed to spread awareness about cancer and emphasise the need to seek medical advice in a timely manner.

On the occasion, Anand Onco Care also announced plans for an upcoming new hospital. The initiative aims to further strengthen patient care and develop facilities related to cancer treatment.

Through the programme, the organisation highlighted the need for support, understanding and sensitivity towards people affected by cancer and their families. It also emphasised the importance of hope and appropriate medical care throughout the cancer treatment journey.

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