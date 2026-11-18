The nine-month programme, in collaboration with TimesPro, integrates AI-driven product strategy, customer intelligence and product leadership with applied learning and campus immersions

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has launched its inaugural AI-Powered Product Management programme to equip working professionals with the strategic, analytical and leadership capabilities required to manage products in an increasingly AI-driven business environment. The programme will develop expertise in product strategy, customer-centric innovation, AI-enabled decision-making and product-led growth.

The nine-month blended-learning programme, offered in collaboration with TimesPro, responds to the expanding responsibilities of product managers as artificial intelligence reshapes product development and customer engagement. Beyond defining product roadmaps, identifying user requirements and managing product lifecycles, professionals must increasingly interpret customer behaviour at scale, identify emerging market opportunities, use predictive insights to prioritise development and personalise customer experiences. The programme will enable participants to formulate AI-enabled product strategies, use analytics to strengthen decision-making, pursue customer-led innovation, develop effective go-to-market and product launch strategies, and lead product initiatives that contribute to business growth and digital transformation.

Commenting on the launch, Prof. Prashant Mishra and Prof. Soumyakanti Chakraborty, Programme Directors, IIM Calcutta shared, “AI can tell a product team far more about what customers do, but it cannot decide which problems deserve attention. That calls for judgement, commercial understanding and an ability to challenge the evidence. We want this programme to help professionals ask better questions before committing significant resources to a product.”

Sridhar Nagarajachar, VP& Business Head – Executive Education, TimesPro said, “Companies increasingly expect product professionals to understand both the technology and the business case behind it. That requires more than familiarity with AI tools. Our collaboration with IIM Calcutta brings together customer research, product analytics and go-to-market execution, so participants can apply their learning to products in their own organisations.”

The growing integration of artificial intelligence into product development has intensified the need for professionals who can combine technological understanding with strategic and commercial judgement. According to Forrester’s April 2026 research, 84 per cent of product managers reported that their organisations had incorporated generative AI into at least some of their products in 2025, compared with 58 per cent in 2024.

The programme caters to aspiring product managers, mid- and senior-level professionals, technology and data specialists, entrepreneurs, startup founders and business and functional leaders seeking to strengthen their product management capabilities. Applicants must possess at least three years of professional experience and hold a recognised graduate degree or diploma (10+2+3) in any discipline. International applicants must hold a graduate degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised institution in their respective country.

The AI-Powered Product Management programme comprises 12 modules covering Foundations of Product Management and Product Thinking, Product Strategy and Roadmapping, Design Thinking and User Experience, Product Analytics and Data-Driven Decisions, Go-to-Market Strategy and Product Launch, AI-Driven Product Management and Product Leadership, among other areas. Participants will undertake a capstone project that draws together concepts from across the curriculum and applies them to practical product management challenges. The programme also includes two campus immersions of two days each at IIM Calcutta.

IIM Calcutta faculty will conduct live online sessions through TimesPro’s interactive learning platform, combining academic instruction with case discussions, real-world business scenarios, interactive simulations, projects and applied learning exercises. Campus immersions will complement the online learning experience through in-person academic engagement. The institute will evaluate participants through written assessments, online examinations and project work. Participants who successfully fulfil the programme requirements will receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Calcutta.

About Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Established in November 1961 by the Government of India in collaboration with Alfred P. Sloan School of Management (MIT), the Government of West Bengal, the Ford Foundation, and Indian Industry, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) was the first national institute for Post Graduate studies and Research in Management.

Over the last six decades, IIM Calcutta has gained global repute for imparting high-quality management education through its Post-Graduate and Doctoral level programs, Executive Training Programs, and Research and Consulting Activities. It is the first ‘Triple Accredited’ management school from India with accreditations from Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB); European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS); and Association of MBAs (AMBA).

Today, IIM Calcutta is one of Asia’s finest Business Schools. Its strong ties to the business community make it the ideal institution to attract India’s best talent and promote management practices in Indian organisations.

About TimesPro

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro’s H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India’s leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

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