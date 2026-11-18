Ambala (Haryana) [India], November 17: Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited (WOSAL, the Company) (BSE: 544636), one of India’s leading one-stop study abroad, immigration and language training consultancy has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights H1 FY27

Total Income of ₹747.76 Lakhs

of EBITDA of ₹131.74 Lakhs

of EBITDA Margin of 17.72%

of PAT of ₹53.89 Lakhs

of PAT Margin of 7.25%

of EPS of ₹0.90

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Pardeep Balyan, Managing Director of Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited, said, “The first half of FY27 focused on expanding our destination network and broadening our service offerings to cater to the evolving needs of students.

During H1 FY27, the Company reported total income of ₹747.76 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹131.74 lakhs with a PAT of ₹53.89 lakhs, translating into an EPS of ₹0.90.

As part of our business activities, we participated in the Alliance Expo in St. Petersburg, engaging with over 60 international employers, and organised Education & Immigration Fairs across 12 locations in India, attracting around 960–1,000 walk-ins and generating 120–150 enrolments. We also explored international partnerships to expand overseas employment opportunities for Indian professionals.

Also signed agreements with 9 institutions across Canada, New Zealand, Europe, the UAE and Russia, expanding our destination network in line with changing student preferences.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our international recruitment activities, increasing work-visa placements and building new institutional partnerships. These efforts are expected to support business growth and contribute to improved revenue and profitability in FY27.”

Operational Highlights H1 FY27

Institutional Partnerships

Announced 9 new institutional agreements during H1 FY27.

during H1 FY27. Expanded institutional presence across Europe, Russia, Canada, New Zealand and the Middle East.

Indo-Russia Talent Bridge 2026

St. Petersburg Visit

Participated in the Alliance Expo in St. Petersburg in August 2026 .

. Engaged with 60+ international employers across industries to explore overseas employment opportunities.

Education & Immigration Fairs

Organised Education & Immigration Fairs across 12 locations in September 2026.

in September 2026. Attracted 960–1,000 walk-ins, generating 120–150 enrolments and engaging 30+ global institutions.

Overseas Work Visa Recruitment

Conducted 15 Dubai recruitment drives (Aug–Sep 2026), attracted 1,700 walk-ins generating 180 enrolments and covering 350 job positions.

About Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited

Western Overseas Study Abroad is a one-stop study-abroad, immigration and test-preparation consultancy headquartered in Ambala City, Haryana, with a network of 11 branch offices across North India and Indore. The Company offers comprehensive services across study, tourist, work and permanent resident (PR) visa counselling, admissions support, language and test-preparation coaching (IELTS, PTE, TOEFL, CELPIP and foreign languages), exam booking, education loan facilitation, and post-admission support.

WOSAL maintains a growing network of over 200 partner universities and colleges across leading international education destinations, enabling students to access a wide range of higher education opportunities worldwide.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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