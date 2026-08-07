India’s AI Travel Couple, FramesNFlights by Glido Labs, Crosses 100K Followers, Showing That Great Content Beats the AI vs Human Debate

The milestone positions FramesNFlights as India’s first AI travel influencer duo to reach 100,000 Instagram followers organically, reinforcing a simple idea: audiences reward useful content, not whether it is created by humans or AI.

New Delhi [India], August 7: For years, marketers have debated whether audiences would trust AI-generated creators. FramesNFlights by Glido Labs may have provided one of India’s clearest answers.

The AI travel couple has become India’s first AI travel influencer duo to cross 100,000 Instagram followers, generating more than 30 million organic views and over 45,000 travel itinerary requests within 90 days.

For Glido Labs, an AI-First Content IP Studio that helps brands and enterprise clients build and scale Content IPs, the milestone is about more than follower growth. It reflects a broader shift in how audiences evaluate digital creators.

The Real Shift Isn’t AI. It’s Audience Ownership.

Most discussions around AI creators focus on whether audiences can distinguish between human and AI-generated personalities.

For enterprise marketers, that may be the wrong question.

The larger strategic challenge is building a consistent, high-frequency content engine without continuously increasing production costs or relying entirely on external creators.

Glido Labs works with brands and enterprise clients to build and scale proprietary Content IPs, AI-powered media properties designed around audience interests rather than individual campaigns and products.

Instead of creating isolated pieces of content, the objective is to build long-term distribution assets that continue to educate, engage, and grow over time.

FramesNFlights Offers an Early Example

One of Glido Labs’ most visible Content IPs is FramesNFlights, an AI-powered travel couple focused on destination discovery and travel inspiration.

Within 90 days, the account crossed 100,000 Instagram followers, generated more than 30 million organic views, and received over 45,000 travel itinerary requests from users planning trips.

While those numbers attracted attention, Glido Labs believes the more important takeaway lies elsewhere.

“The biggest insight wasn’t reaching 100,000 followers. It was realizing that people don’t really care whether the creator is AI or human. They care whether the content consistently helps them. If the content creates value, trust follows naturally,” says Rajat Kumar, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at Glido Labs.

Enterprise Teams Need Scalable Content, Not Bigger Production Budgets

Marketing leaders today face a familiar challenge.

They are expected to publish more content across more platforms, in more formats, and increasingly in multiple regional languages, all while managing tighter timelines and growing pressure on efficiency.

Traditional production models often struggle to keep pace because every campaign requires planning, shoots, creators, editing, approvals, and distribution.

Glido Labs addresses this through AI-native production workflows supported by human editorial review, enabling brands to produce consistent, brand-safe content while maintaining strategic oversight.

The company positions AI as an operational advantage rather than a replacement for creative thinking.

India’s Multilingual Internet Requires a Different Content Strategy

India’s digital audience is expanding rapidly beyond English-speaking markets.

Consumers increasingly engage with creators who communicate in their preferred language and understand regional culture.

Recognising this shift, Glido Labs has expanded beyond English and Hinglish with vernacular-language Content IPs, including Iruvar Payanam for Tamil-speaking audiences, which has also crossed 10K followers, alongside dedicated initiatives for other regional markets.

The approach allows brands to think beyond translation and instead build content ecosystems designed specifically for diverse language communities.

Content IPs Could Become the Next Competitive Advantage

Many brands have already invested heavily in content marketing.

The next stage may be building media properties that audiences choose to follow independently of advertising campaigns.

This is the philosophy behind Glido Labs’ Content IP model.

Rather than relying exclusively on rented distribution through influencers or paid media, brands can develop owned media assets that strengthen audience relationships over time.

The company has built multiple AI-powered Content IPs across travel, business, finance, marketing, relationships, devotion, storytelling, and other knowledge-led categories, while continuing to expand into multilingual experiences.

The Conversation Has Moved Beyond AI Influencers

The debate is no longer whether an AI Influencer in India can attract attention.

The more relevant question for founders and marketing leaders is whether AI can help build sustainable media assets that reduce long-term dependence on rented distribution.

For categories driven by education, expertise, information, and consistent publishing, AI-powered Content IPs are beginning to present a new operating model.

Glido Labs believes the brands that invest early in owned audience ecosystems will be better positioned for the next phase of digital marketing.

As enterprises rethink how they create and distribute content, the future may belong less to brands that simply buy attention, and more to those that build it.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.