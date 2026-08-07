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Home > Hollywood > Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency

Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/alliance-party-gauahar-khan-shares-pics-with-husband-zaid-mini-mathur-ex-kushal-tandon20260807180518"> <p class="title">Alliance party: Gauahar Khan shares pics with husband Zaid, Mini Mathur, ex Kushal Tandon</p> <a>

Alliance party: Gauahar Khan shares pics with husband Zaid, Mini Mathur, ex Kushal Tandon

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Last updated: August 7, 2026 19:34:15 IST

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Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire has postponed its scheduled concert with Lionel Richie after a member of the group suffered a medical emergency.

The band shared the news on Instagram, saying they would not be able to perform at the Chase Center in San Francisco on August 6 (local time) as planned.

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In a statement posted on social media, the band said, “We are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at Chase Center in San Francisco due to a medical emergency involving a member of our band.”

The group also confirmed that the concert will now take place on a later date. “As a result, tonight’s show with Lionel Richie will be rescheduled, with a new date to be announced soon. We sincerely apologize for the unexpected change and appreciate everyone’s understanding,” the statement added.

Chase Center also shared the same update on its social media pages. Ticket holders have been asked to keep their tickets for the rescheduled concert or request a refund through their original point of purchase.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Earth, Wind & Fire (@earthwindandfire)

The band did not reveal which member faced the medical emergency, and no further details about the person’s condition have been shared.

According to PEOPLE, the postponement comes a little over a month after Lionel Richie himself faced a health issue during the opening night of the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour. The singer had cut short his June 24 concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, after telling fans he was feeling dizzy while performing Dancing on the Ceiling.

Doctors later advised Richie to rest before returning to the tour. He resumed performing in Pittsburgh and joked with fans about the incident.

“I had you worried there for a minute, huh? You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing,” Richie told the audience during his return show.

Following the earlier health scare, Richie’s former wife, Brenda Harvey Richie, also reassured fans on X.

“Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage,” she wrote.

The Sing A Song All Night Long Tour marks the third straight year that Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire have toured together. The tour is currently scheduled to end on August 14. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 7, 2026 7:34 PM IST
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Tags: concert-postponementearthLionel Richiemedical emergencyrescheduled-showsan franciscotour-updatewind-fire

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Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency

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Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency

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Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency
Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency
Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency
Earth, Wind & Fire postpone concert with Lionel Richie after band member's medical emergency

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