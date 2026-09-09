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Home > Business News > Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2

Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2

Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2

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Last updated: September 9, 2026 20:34:10 IST

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Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Celebrity Tarot Reader & Crystals expert Lisa Simmi is receiving attention for a tarot prediction she made ahead of the finale of The Traitors Season 2, in which she identified Krystle D’Souza as one of the potential winners of the reality show.

Before the winner was revealed, Lisa Simmi conducted a tarot reading asking the cards: “Who Will Win The Traitors 2?” Her prediction featured several prominent contestants, including Krystle D’Souza, Rida Tharana, Mallika Sherawat, Shalini Passi, Dalip Tahil and Sahil Salathia. Among the names highlighted in her reading was Krystle D’Souza.

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The prediction has now attracted renewed attention following the Season 2 finale, where Krystle D’Souza and Rida Tharana emerged as the joint winners of The Traitors Season 2, sharing the ₹66 lakh prize.

For Lisa Simmi, the outcome has made her pre-finale reading an intriguing moment for fans of tarot and reality television. Her prediction was made before the result was known, and Krystle’s eventual victory has led viewers to revisit the original reading and its interpretation of the contestants’ energies and game trajectories.

As a Celebrity Tarot Reader & Crystals expert, Lisa Simmi has built a following around tarot readings, spiritual guidance and crystal practices. Her readings are based on the interpretation of tarot cards and are intended as spiritual and entertainment guidance rather than guaranteed predictions of future events.

The unexpected alignment between Lisa Simmi’s reading and the eventual result has added an interesting twist to the Traitors Season 2 winner story — proving once again why tarot predictions surrounding popular reality shows generate so much curiosity among viewers.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dcu2UTUh-vU/

Disclaimer: Tarot readings are based on personal interpretation and spiritual beliefs and are intended for entertainment and guidance purposes only. They do not guarantee or predict future outcomes with certainty.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 8:34 PM IST
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Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2

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Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2

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Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2
Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2
Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2
Lisa Simmi’s Tarot Prediction Gets It Right: Krystle D’Souza Crowned Winner of The Traitors Season 2

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