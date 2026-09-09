Swayvo Twain cast as Notorious B.I.G. in Snoop Dogg biopic

Washington [US], September 9 (ANI): Universal’s upcoming Snoop Dogg biopic has cast SwayvoTwain, the son of late music legends D’Angelo and Angie Stone, as The Notorious B.I.G., adding another major hip-hop figure to the film’s growing ensemble.

SwayvoTwain, whose real name is Michael D’Angelo Archer II, will portray Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie, in Snoop, Variety has confirmed.

Jonathan Daviss stars in the film, which is described as the “definitive biopic of the entertainment mogul and icon,” Snoop Dogg.

Wallace was one of the most influential hip-hop artists of the 1990s and a defining figure in East Coast gangsta rap until his death in 1997. Despite Snoop Dogg’s association with West Coast powerhouse Death Row Records, the two artists shared mutual respect.

As per Variety, the film has also cast Bentley Green as RBX and Los Angeles-based recording artist and actor G Perico as Big Reecie Cup.

RBX, whose real name is Eric Dwayne Collins, signed with Death Row in the 1990s alongside his cousin Snoop Dogg and went on to build a three-decade rap career. Big Reecie Cup is described as another key figure from Snoop’s Long Beach roots.

Snoop marks SwayvoTwain’s first major movie role. A recording artist, songwriter and performer, he has released music including “DoveSoar” and “Ms. Angie’s Son”, drawing on Southern soul, hip-hop and melodic R&B while reflecting the influence of his parents.

The film’s ensemble also includes Myles Bullock Be as Dr. Dre, Lauren London as Snoop’s late mother Beverly Tate, Camron Jones as Tupac Shakur, Algee Smith as Warren G, Tre Hale as Suge Knight, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Snoop’s wife Shante Broadus, Olly Sholotan as Kurupt, Corey Champagne as Nate Dogg and Jonica Booth as The Lady of Rage.

Craig Brewer, known for Hustle and Flow and Song Sung Blue, is directing Snoop. The screenplay is based on his rewrite of Joe Robert Cole’s original script.

Universal has scheduled the film for theatrical release on August 6, 2027.

Snoop Dogg is producing the project, which will incorporate music from his extensive catalogue. Producers also include Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer and Allan Mandelbaum, along with Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Snoop is the first project under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios. (ANI)

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