Lord’s Mark Industries Promoter Proposes Reinvestment of Share Sale Proceeds for Medical Device Expansion

New Delhi [India], October 1: Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd has informed the BSE that its promoter, Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay, has proposed reinvesting a majority of the proceeds received from the recent sale of equity shares into the company’s medical device business.

According to the company’s regulatory filing dated October 1, 2026, the promoter sold 89,98,598 equity shares, having a face value of ₹10 each, through open-market transactions on the BSE on September 29. The transaction generated aggregate net proceeds of approximately ₹76.18 crore.

Following the transaction, the company said it received a confirmation and proposal from the promoter regarding the proposed reinvestment of the funds.

The promoter has proposed deploying a majority of the share-sale proceeds towards the strategic expansion of Lord’s Mark Industries’ medical device unit through what the filing described as a “viable and acceptable means.” The filing, however, did not specify the exact amount proposed to be reinvested, the mode of investment or a timeline for deployment.

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