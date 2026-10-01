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Home > Hollywood > Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin reveal baby daughter’s name

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin reveal baby daughter’s name

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/danny-boyle-backs-jack-o8217connell-for-james-bond-confirms-cillian-murphy8217s-return-in-28-years-later-part-320260930234357"> <p class="title">Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell for James Bond, confirms Cillian Murphy’s return in '28 Years Later Part 3'</p> <a>

Danny Boyle backs Jack O’Connell for James Bond, confirms Cillian Murphy’s return in '28 Years Later Part 3'

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Last updated: October 1, 2026 15:50:11 IST

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Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin reveal baby daughter’s name

Washington [US], October 1 (ANI): Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin have named their newborn daughter Sylvie, the actor revealed on his podcast just a day after the couple announced they had welcomed their first child together.

Sprouse, 34, shared the news on the recent episode of Wildmen, opening up about becoming a father and his experience bonding with his baby girl.

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He said the couple recently welcomed Sylvie with Palvin, 32.

“There’s a moment when I look at Sylvie, and I’m like, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,’ ” Sprouse said, as cited by People magazine.

He described watching her wake up, look at him and smile as “the cutest thing.”

The actor also spoke candidly about the adjustment to life with a newborn. “Ninety per cent of the time right now, it’s like having a baby pet monkey,” he joked, describing the sounds and routines that have become part of caring for his daughter.

Sprouse said he has particularly enjoyed dressing up his daughter, admitting he did not expect to like it as much as he does.

“I got to tell you, I did not expect to like this as much as I do, dressing her up in little fits, dude,” he said, adding, “She’s so cute,” as cited by People magazine

He also shared that he has been spending time with Sylvie while watching Los Angeles Dodgers games.

According to Sprouse, he watches the Dodgers with her “like every day” and has begun noticing her responding to familiar routines.

“It feels really cool to see her learning so actively every day about everything, understanding feeding time and nap time,” he said, adding, “I watch the Dodgers with her like every day. I can almost see her recognise it’s time to sit on the nursing chair with me.”

Sprouse also joked that he is already seeing some of his own traits in his daughter, particularly her tendency to stretch and fall asleep after feeding.

“I will say that she stretches a lot. It’s really funny. No matter what she’s doing. I was like, ‘That’s weird, cause I do that s—,’ ” he said, adding, “I’m calling it now, I think she might be a little lazy like me. I think she’s a lazybones.”

On September 28, Sprouse and Palvin announced the arrival of their daughter in a joint Instagram post. “We took Labor Day literally this year,” the couple wrote alongside a photo showing them holding their infant daughter while watching a Dodgers game.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin)

All three were pictured wearing Dodgers jerseys. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2026 3:50 PM IST
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Tags: actor-podcastbaby-bondingBarbara Palvindylan-sprousenew-fathernewborn-daughtersylvie

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Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin reveal baby daughter’s name

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Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin reveal baby daughter’s name
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Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin reveal baby daughter’s name
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