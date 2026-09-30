Macaw Paints Turns Kartik Aaryan into ‘The Macaw Genie’, Granting Home Makeover Wishes in Its Biggest Upcoming Festive Campaign

With over 10,000+ magical shades, the brand’s second TVC brings ‘Macaw ke rang, magic ke sang’ to life and unfolds into a 360-degree festive campaign that turns festive wishes into colourful reality

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 29: Macaw Paints, the decorative paints brand from the house of Shyam Steel, unveils its second television commercial starring Kartik Aaryan, this time reimagined as ‘The Macaw Genie’, a larger-than-life wish granter who sprinkles a little magic and colour wherever he goes, transforming ordinary homes into extraordinary ones with a snap, a swirl and a splash of magic.

Building on the brand’s signature thought, “Macaw ke rang, magic ke sang,” the new TVC turns a familiar home moment into a spectacle of imagination. It opens with a man in his room, fondly petting a macaw until he is startled as the bird transforms into Kartik Aaryan’s larger-than-life Macaw Genie. One wish at a time, the Genie grants the man’s vision for his home in the most colourful way possible, culminating in a striking before-and-after transformation that captures exactly what Macaw Paints stands for: turning imagination into reality, one wish at a time.

Kartik Aaryan as the Macaw Genie is playful, larger-than-life and unmistakably magical. His comic timing and infectious energy give the film its irresistible festive spirit, while the transformation sequence itself becomes the hero: walls that once felt tired and forgotten burst into vibrant, expressive, celebration-ready spaces. It reminds us that a home doesn’t need a miracle to feel magical this Puja; it needs Macaw.

10,000+ Magical Shades, One Wish at a Time!

At the heart of the campaign lies Macaw Paints’ extraordinary palette of over 10,000+ magical shades- a spectrum vast enough to grant literally any colour wish a homeowner could dream up. From bold festive statement walls to soft, celebratory pastels, the brand’s shade universe ensures that no matter what a consumer imagines, there’s a Macaw shade ready to make it real. The TVC’s central metaphor, the Genie granting wishes, is a direct and delightful expression of this promise, with 10,000+ shades on tap, every wish for a more beautiful home can come true.

Commenting on the campaign, Kartik Aaryan said,

“Macaw Paints has a very fun and imaginative way of looking at colours, and I really enjoyed taking that idea forward through this film. The thought of turning someone’s vision for their home into reality with a little bit of magic makes the story very relatable, especially during the festive season when everyone wants their home to feel special. I think ‘Macaw ke rang, magic ke sang’ captures that feeling beautifully.”

The magic doesn’t stop when the TVC ends. As Durga Puja and Diwali approach, the season when homes traditionally become the centre of celebration, renewal and togetherness, Macaw Paints is scaling ‘Macaw ke rang, magic ke sang’ into a full-fledged 360-degree festive campaign. The brand’s world of colour and wish-fulfilment will come alive across digital and social platforms, on-ground activations and other key consumer touchpoints, ensuring the Genie’s magic reaches homes and hearts well beyond the screen.

Timed to roll out through the Puja season, the campaign will invite consumers to make their own festive home wishes, turning Macaw Paints’ promise of colour, excitement and imagination into a shared, city-wide celebration.

Mrs. Megha Beriwala Gupta, Marketing Director, Macaw Paints and Shyam Steel Group, said,

“Festivals are a time when people naturally look at their homes differently; they refresh, decorate and create spaces that feel more welcoming and celebratory. With Macaw Paints, we wanted to capture that emotional side of home transformation while keeping the communication light, engaging and memorable. The new TVC brings this thought alive through Kartik’s character as Macaw Genie, and the larger Durga Puja campaign will take this experience to consumers across multiple touchpoints.”

The association with Kartik Aaryan began in 2025, when he was announced as Macaw Paints’ brand ambassador. This second TVC deepens that partnership, using his star power and playful persona to sharpen Macaw Paints’ distinctive identity within the decorative paints category and strengthen its connection with younger, aspirational consumers who see their homes as an extension of their personality.

With the Genie now firmly part of its festive storytelling, Macaw Paints is set to make this Durga Puja season one where every home’s colour wish can finally come true.

About Macaw Paints

Macaw Paints, a part of the Shyam Steel Group’s presence in the building and construction solutions space, offers a portfolio of paints and coatings across four key categories: interior emulsions, exterior emulsions, wood and metal coatings, and industrial paints. Its product range includes luxury, premium, economy and designer offerings, along with primers, enamels, wall putties, damp-proofing solutions, roof and wall protection products, and specialised industrial coatings. ISO 9001:2015 CERTIFIED, Macaw Paints caters to diverse applications across residential, commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in New Town, Kolkata, the brand combines quality, innovation and performance to serve the evolving needs of homes, businesses and infrastructure across India.

Website: www.macawpaints.com

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