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Home > Hollywood > Movie 'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' to release on June 6, 2029

Movie 'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' to release on June 6, 2029

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Last updated: September 30, 2026 10:52:13 IST

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Movie 'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' to release on June 6, 2029

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): The release date of ‘Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest,’ the first movie set in the fictional world of Westeros, is finally out. The film has been scheduled for June 6, 2029, reported Variety. 

Owen Harris will direct the film from a screenplay by Beau Willimon.

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Though the plot of the upcoming movie is still under the wraps but the story is reportedly about Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros a few centuries before the original “Game of Thrones” television series. Aegon I has never appeared on screen, and it’s unclear who will play him in this movie, reported Variety. 

In the series, Aegon’s royal family, which eventually gave birth to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, as well as several heirs, many of whom were also named Aegon, has been the basis for HBO’s two successful spinoff series, ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdom.’

Based on the best-selling fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin, ‘Game of Thrones’ ran for eight seasons between 2011 and 2019 and earned tons of Emmy Awards. 

According to the outlet, Harris serves as executive producer of HBO’s ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ and directed several episodes of the first season.

His other directing credits include television episodes of ‘Black Mirror,’ 2019’s ‘Twilight Zone’ remake and ‘Brave New World’ with Alden Ehrenreich.

Willimon was the showrunner of Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ and a writer on Disney+’s hit ‘Star Wars’ show ‘Andor.’

Meanwhile, ‘House of the Dragon,’ which is getting a fourth season while ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdom,’ which was renewed for Season 2. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2026 10:52 AM IST
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Tags: aegons-conquestbeau-willimonentertainmentgame of thronesowen-harriswesteros

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Movie 'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' to release on June 6, 2029

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Movie 'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' to release on June 6, 2029
Movie 'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' to release on June 6, 2029
Movie 'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' to release on June 6, 2029
Movie 'Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest' to release on June 6, 2029

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