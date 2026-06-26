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Home > Business News > Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

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Last updated: June 26, 2026 00:52:15 IST

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Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

New Delhi [India], June 25: The prestigious Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 was held on June 23, 2026, at the Gokulam Park Hotel & Convention Centre, Kochi, honouring distinguished personalities who have made remarkable contributions to business, technology, retail, innovation, and cinema. The awards were presented by Shri V. P. Nandakumar, Chairman & Managing Director of Manappuram Finance Ltd., and Dr. Ajit Ravi, Chairman of Pegasus. Hosted by Dr. Ajit Ravi, the event celebrated individuals whose achievements have inspired excellence and created a lasting impact on society.

Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

Among the distinguished awardees, Dr. Jehangir, Chairman & Managing Director of NeST Group of Companies, received the Global Technology Leadership Award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the global technology sector. As Dr. Jehangir was unable to attend the ceremony, the award was received on his behalf by Shri Sajan David, President, New Initiatives, who represented him at the event. Shri Gopu Nandilath, Chairman & Managing Director of Gopu Nandilath Group, was honoured with the Retail Industry Icon Award in recognition of his pioneering leadership in the retail industry. Dr. Viju Jacob, Executive Chairman of Synthite Industries Limited, was conferred with the Global Business Excellence and Innovation Award for his outstanding achievements in business growth and innovation.

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Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

Adding further prestige to the ceremony, Padma Shri Balachandra Menon, renowned Indian film director, actor, and screenwriter, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his invaluable contributions to Indian cinema. The event concluded on a high note with the awardees receiving warm applause from an audience comprising business leaders, dignitaries, and distinguished guests. The VPN IBE Awards once again reaffirmed its stature as a platform that recognizes visionary leadership, innovation, and lifelong excellence across diverse fields.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 26, 2026 12:52 AM IST
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Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

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Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

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Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema
Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema
Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema
Manappuram VPN IBE Awards 2026 Honours Leaders in Business, Technology and Cinema

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