LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival

Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ye-sahi-mein-chandu-nahin-champion-hai-kabir-khan-celebrates-kartik-aaryans-national-award-win20260810223003"> <p class="title">"Ye sahi mein Chandu nahin Champion hai": Kabir Khan celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win</p> <a>

"Ye sahi mein Chandu nahin Champion hai": Kabir Khan celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win

Written By:
Last updated: August 10, 2026 23:21:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], August 10 (ANI): Hollywood star Zoe Saldana received a Special Honorary Pardo at the 79th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, celebrating her extraordinary journey that has left a mark on contemporary cinema.

The Oscar-winning actor, while addressing the audience at the festival, teased her wish to step into direction.

You Might Be Interested In

“I have a feeling that I can only watch other people’s direction for so long until I kind of say: ‘Give me that camera!’ Because women, we all think that we’re right because we are half the time. So I would like to prove myself,” Saldana said at the festival held in Switzerland, as quoted by Variety.

At the moment, Zoe Saldana opened up on a range of topics, including her journey and forthcoming career plans.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Locarno Film Festival (@filmfestlocarno)

“It was quite difficult for us to be torn from a New York kind of culture where you get to meet the world in your block. That’s rich to grow up in a culture like that. And then I went to a small island where it’s very homogenous and it’s one religion, one form of being, and though the growing pains were big, so was the growth,” she said, recalling her childhood.

Saldana also spoke about her ‘Avatar’ filmmaker, further expressing anticipation to work on a fourth instalment.

“This man’s storytelling spoke to me when I was 7 years old. I knew that when he wrote and conceived ‘The Terminator,’ that he was tapping into something incredibly human and foreseeable, and I was &. The purpose that he gave a woman like Sarah Connor, at my tender age of 7, spoke volumes to me, and I wanted to be her,” she said.

Zoe Saldana also suggested that she hopes to develop a family drama based in the post-war era. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 10, 2026 11:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: avatar-filmmakerFamily dramafilm-journeyhollywood-starhonorary-pardolocarno-festivaloscar-winning-actorzoe saldana

RELATED News

Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India

'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's highest grossing film

Anne Hathaway looks beautiful as she flaunts her baby bump at LA premiere of 'The End of Oak Street'

LATEST NEWS

Daniel Berger out of FedExCup playoff opener due to injury

SEC settles charges over SpaceX, Klarna, pre-IPO share fraud

SEC settles charges over SpaceX, Klarna, pre-IPO share fraud

RUSSIAN ATTACK ON SOUTHEASTERN UKRAINIAN CITY OF ZAPORIZHZHIA KILLS FIVE, INJURES 20, REGIONAL GOVERNOR SAYS

Intel plans $15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Intel plans $15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Dogs shown to have more nuanced grasp of human emotions than thought

US sells for scrap two sanctioned oil tankers seized after Venezuela raid

US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules

US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules

Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival
Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival
Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival
Zoe Saldana receives 'Special Honorary Pardo' at 79th Locarno Film Festival

QUICK LINKS