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Home > Hollywood > "You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner

"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/horror-thriller-series-ascension-in-works-caitriona-balfe-to-play-lead-role20260810232817"> <p class="title">Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role</p> <a>

Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

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Last updated: August 10, 2026 23:56:13 IST

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"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner

Los Angeles [US], August 10 (ANI): Businesswoman and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has turned a year old, receiving an outpouring of greetings and warm wishes from her friends, family, and well-wishers.

Among them was Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, who penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and showered much love.

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“Happy birthday to my amazing baby girl @kyliejenner!! You are so very beautiful inside and out and you have been making me laugh, keeping me on my toes, and filling my heart with so much love and joy since the day you were born,” Kris wrote alongside a string of pictures that capture Kylie’s childhood and many other adorable moments.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris Jenner expressed her fondness for the time she spent with her daughter, describing herself as “proud” of Kylie.

“I love our talks, our adventures, and all of the little moments together that mean more to me than you will ever know. You have the kindest heart and you love your family and friends so deeply, and seeing the incredible mother you are to Stormi and Aire is one of the most beautiful things in the world to watch. I am so proud of everything you have created, but I am even more proud of the person you are when nobody else is watching. You are so smart, creative, funny, loving, generous, loyal, and I thank God every day that I get to be your mommy. You’ll always be my little girl… I love you beyond words. Happy birthday my precious girl!!!” she added.

Kris Jenner is mother to Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob, whom she shares with her late husband, Robert Kardashian. She shares daughters Kendall and Kylie with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 10, 2026 11:56 PM IST
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Tags: birthday wishesKris JennerKYLIE JENNERkylies-childhoodreality-tv-star

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"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner

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"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner
"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner
"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner
"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner

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