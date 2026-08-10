LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE

MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE

MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE

Written By:
Published: August 10, 2026 19:40:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE

MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 10, 2026 7:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Daniel Berger out of FedExCup playoff opener due to injury

RUSSIAN ATTACK ON SOUTHEASTERN UKRAINIAN CITY OF ZAPORIZHZHIA KILLS FIVE, INJURES 20, REGIONAL GOVERNOR SAYS

US sells for scrap two sanctioned oil tankers seized after Venezuela raid

Masters, National Bank Open presented by Rogers Men's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Rangers place RHP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) on injured list

LATEST NEWS

JPMorgan to keep Asia hiring pace after corporate bank growth tops 20%

SEC settles charges over SpaceX, Klarna, pre-IPO share fraud

SEC settles charges over SpaceX, Klarna, pre-IPO share fraud

Intel plans $15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Intel plans $15 billion share sale as turnaround rally lifts stock

Dogs shown to have more nuanced grasp of human emotions than thought

US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules

US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules

US court rules Meta, other tech firms must face thousands of lawsuits over social media addiction

US court rules Meta, other tech firms must face thousands of lawsuits over social media addiction

MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE
MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE
MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE
MAYOR OF CALI, COLOMBIA SAYS 20 BUILDINGS COLLAPSED AFTER QUAKE

QUICK LINKS