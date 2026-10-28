Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Written By:
Last updated: October 28, 2026 21:30:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

New Delhi [India], October 28: Parijat Industries, a leading Indian agrochemical company with a growing multinational presence, has launched Context, a post-emergent herbicide formulated with Fluroxypyr and Metribuzin to effectively manage broadleaf weeds in wheat. Featuring a patented technology platform and combining two complementary modes of action, Context is designed to address evolving weed-management challenges and support effective weed control in wheat cultivation.

Introduced for the Rabi 2026 season, Context will target major wheat-growing markets, particularly Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, among other key wheat-producing regions. The launch underscores Parijat Industries’ commitment to delivering differentiated crop-protection solutions that combine product innovation with practical, field-level requirements.

You Might Be Interested In

Driving Farmer Value Through Innovation

Commenting on the launch, Uday Raj Anand, CEO –Domestic Business, Parijat Industries, said: “Innovation creates lasting value when it addresses real challenges faced by farmers. With Context, we are strengthening our wheat herbicide portfolio with a differentiated solution designed to tackle challenging broadleaf weeds and address evolving weed-management needs. Our strategy goes beyond product introductions; it focuses on combining innovation, effective market execution and farmer-centric engagement to help protect crop potential and improve productivity. Context reinforces our commitment to delivering relevant, reliable and innovative crop-protection solutions that create meaningful value for Indian agriculture.”

Addressing the Evolving Weed Spectrum in Wheat

Sharing the strategic perspective behind the launch, Surender Agarwal, Head – Strategic Marketing, Parijat Industries, said: “Weed management in wheat is evolving, and our solutions must evolve with it. While the adoption of pre-emergence herbicides has helped manage Phalaris minor in many wheat-growing areas, challenging broadleaf weeds such as Chenopodium album, Rumex species, Coronopus species and Solanum nigrum continue to pose significant challenges in several fields. These weeds compete with wheat for essential resources, including moisture, nutrients and sunlight, potentially compromising crop growth and grain yield.

At Parijat, our approach to innovation begins with understanding these field-level challenges and translating them into effective, farmer-oriented solutions. Context reflects this approach by combining two active ingredients with different modes of action to support the management of challenging broadleaf weeds in wheat.”

Dual-Action Technology for Effective Weed Management

Context combines Fluroxypyr, a synthetic auxin herbicide (HRAC Group 4), with Metribuzin, a photosystem II inhibitor (HRAC Group 5). This combination brings together two distinct herbicidal mechanisms to support broadleaf weed management in wheat.

Multi-location field trials conducted at selected locations across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh demonstrated promising weed-control performance when the product was applied at the recommended stage and dose.

The pre-mixed formulation eliminates the need for farmers to mix the two active ingredients separately, simplifying product preparation and helping reduce on-farm handling complexity and repeated sprays. Timely application, in accordance with approved label directions and local recommendations, remains essential for achieving optimal results.

Strengthening Parijat’s Wheat Crop-Protection Portfolio

Context will be available through Parijat Industries’ authorised dealer and retailer network across key wheat-growing markets. With this launch, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the wheat herbicide segment and offer farmers a differentiated solution for managing challenging broadleaf weeds as part of an integrated weed-management programme.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 9:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30

EQT's acquisition of Range underscores race to dominate US natgas market

Amazon cuts more jobs, in devices unit, after flurry of product rollouts

Faridabad’s Industrial Future: Why Planned Industrial Development Is Gaining Importance

Nevada unions, politicians caught between AI job creation and destruction

LATEST NEWS

German startup NVision shows new path to quantum computing chips in Nature paper 

Oscar nominee Eric Roberts to lead vertical drama 'It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To'

Eala, Shnaider set up rematch at Pan Pacific Open

Illinois encounters rested and reset Maryland

Russell Brand says friends abandoned him after 'devastating' sex crime allegations

Anthropic tells California governor courts should be able to block risky AI models

'Heated Rivalry' star Connor Storrie in talks to play villain in Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider'  

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Eala, Shnaider set up rematch at Pan Pacific Open

Israel's high-turnout vote brushed aside in rest of the Middle East

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat
Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat
Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat
Parijat Industries Launches Context, a Dual-Action Herbicide for Broadleaf Weed Control in Wheat

QUICK LINKS