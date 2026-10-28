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Home > Business > Faridabad’s Industrial Future: Why Planned Industrial Development Is Gaining Importance

Faridabad’s Industrial Future: Why Planned Industrial Development Is Gaining Importance

Faridabad’s Industrial Future: Why Planned Industrial Development Is Gaining Importance

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Last updated: October 28, 2026 20:48:11 IST

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Faridabad’s Industrial Future: Why Planned Industrial Development Is Gaining Importance

Faridabad’s Industrial Landscape: Where Connectivity Meets Planned Development

New Delhi [India], October 28: Industrial growth depends not just on the presence of manufacturing units, but also on the availability of land, infrastructure and connectivity that enable businesses to establish and expand their operations. As companies increasingly prioritise operational efficiency and long-term growth potential, the need for well-planned industrial spaces is gaining importance. Within the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad’s established industrial base and access to key markets make it an important location in the evolving industrial real estate landscape.

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For developers, this presents an opportunity to move beyond conventional plotting and create industrial spaces that respond to the practical requirements of businesses. Well-planned industrial developments can help enterprises make informed location decisions while supporting manufacturing activity and future expansion.

Connectivity and Infrastructure Shape Industrial Potential

Infrastructure development is playing an important role in strengthening Faridabad’s position within the NCR’s industrial landscape. Major road corridors, including National Highway 44 and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, support regional connectivity, while the existing metro network connects the city with Delhi. The proposed Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) Expressway is expected to further improve connectivity across the NCR as its planned stretches become operational, potentially facilitating the movement of goods, workforce and business activity.

Faridabad’s access to Indira Gandhi International Airport and its potential connectivity with Noida International Airport at Jewar add another dimension to its strategic location. The proposed greenfield expressway linking Faridabad with Jewar could strengthen access to the aviation hub and support industrial and logistics activity once completed. Together, these infrastructure developments could enhance the city’s appeal for manufacturers seeking access to regional markets and supply chains.

According to Mr. R. C. Gupta, Managing Director, RPS Group, “Faridabad’s strategic location and connectivity to key industrial and commercial centres across the NCR give it a strong foundation for future growth. As infrastructure continues to evolve, the city has an opportunity to attract greater industrial investment. However, this growth must be supported by well-planned industrial spaces, reliable utilities and infrastructure that addresses the practical requirements of manufacturing businesses. A more organised approach to industrial development can help Faridabad build on its existing strengths and strengthen its position as an industrial destination.”

Government initiatives aimed at strengthening industrial infrastructure and developing planned industrial areas also form an important part of this landscape. Haryana’s focus on Industrial Model Townships and proposals concerning the expansion of the Faridabad-Palwal industrial development region highlight the importance of planning for future industrial capacity. The impact of these initiatives will depend on implementation and the availability of supporting infrastructure.

The Case for Organised Industrial Development

As industrial requirements evolve, the value of industrial real estate increasingly depends on more than land availability. Businesses require suitable plot layouts, reliable power and water supply, road access, logistics facilities and adequate provisions for setting up plants and expanding operations. Industrial developments that integrate these requirements can provide a more structured environment for enterprises and support operational efficiency.

For developers, this creates a need to understand the operational realities of different industries and incorporate them into the planning process. Faridabad’s opportunity lies in building on its existing industrial strengths while supporting new investment through organised development.

Combining its location advantage with planned industrial spaces and reliable infrastructure can help create an environment in which enterprises establish, operate and expand over time. As the region’s industrial landscape develops, aligning land availability with businesses’ practical requirements will be essential to supporting Faridabad’s next phase of industrial growth.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:48 PM IST
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Faridabad’s Industrial Future: Why Planned Industrial Development Is Gaining Importance

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Faridabad’s Industrial Future: Why Planned Industrial Development Is Gaining Importance
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