Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Written By:
Last updated: October 19, 2026 20:53:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Quepem (Goa) [India], October 19: Showcasing the richness of culture at one campus, Parul University Goa celebrated this year’s Navratri while celebrating the traditions of India through a night of colorful Garba and cultural performances, with over 1000+ students participating in the festivities. Navrang – A Symphony of Culture, symbolized the glory of cultures which made Navratri a real celebration of cultural expression, music and dance. With the theme of Navrang being the central point of the festival, the celebrations emphasized the rich culture of India and the traditions which make people united. Every color had its own meaning and showed a different cultural expression, whereas Garba, with its rhythmic dance moves, symbolized the common happiness of the festival.

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Dr. Ramesh B. Tawadkar, Honorable Minister and MLA of the Canacona Constituency, honored the event with his presence, as he joined Garba Raas adding to the festive mood. The gathering highlighted the meeting of various cultures, representing the essence of Navratri in true sense. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Tawadkar said, “Festivals like Navratri reflect the beauty of India’s cultural diversity and the traditions that connect us across generations. Celebrations like Navrang help keep these traditions alive while bringing people together through folk music, authentic dance and a shared sense of belonging. It is heartening to see young people embracing our cultural heritage with such enthusiasm and pride.”

You Might Be Interested In
Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Commenting on the significance of cultural celebrations in the education process, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University Goa, noted that, “Education is not just about what the students learn inside the classroom, but also about the experience which the students receive through their traditions, their cultures, and the way they make connections with people. Cultural events such as Navrang give them that experience and let them create memories of our heritage.”

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Sharing their thoughts of the event, one of the students, Ms. Maahi Baria remarked, “Navrang was an amazing experience and it was filled with energy, music, and enthusiasm. It truly made the whole event unforgettable.” Another student, Mr. Shriyansh Narvekar expressed, “This event is the first time I’ve witnessed something so unique while seeing students from different backgrounds enjoying the same culture. This event helped us experience the real culture of Navratri.”

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Celebrating cultural experiences as a means to unite people and preserve traditions, Parul University Goa organized “Navrang – A Symphony of Culture”. The event was an example of how the university aims at creating experiences that promote cultural awareness and unity. The celebration concluded as a tribute to the many colours of Indian heritage, with Garba, music and cultural expression bringing the spirit of Navratri to life.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2026 8:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

JEET AI Launches India’s First AI Tutor That Goes Beyond Answers to Actually Teach

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

VapusData Introduces VapusData OS for Governed, AI-Native Enterprise Workflows

Stocks eke out modest gains thanks to earnings cheer

Adidas' shares rise after surprise guidance increase

LATEST NEWS

NBA finalizing Europe league club deals, Tatum says

UPDATE 5-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

UK actor Noel Clarke pleads not guilty to six sexual offence charges

Netflix slides as weak profit, ad outlook intensify investor anxiety

LeBron James spoils Knicks party in winning start to Sixers era

UPDATE 56-FA Cup Summaries

Super Micro climbs after upbeat forecast shows robust AI demand

LeBron James spoils Knicks party in winning start to Sixers era

RUSSIA'S PUTIN THANKS US TRUMP FOR ATTENTION TO UKRAINE SETTLEMENT – IFX

Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness
Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness
Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness
Parul University Goa Marks Navratri with a Celebration of Culture, Tradition and Togetherness

QUICK LINKS