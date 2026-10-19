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Home > Sports > Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

Written By:
Published: October 19, 2026 20:47:03 IST

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Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE WITH LIVERPOOL MANAGER ANDONI IRAOLA COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2026 8:47 PM IST
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Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

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Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

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Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback
Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback
Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback
Liverpool urge patience with Szoboszlai injury, Frimpong suffers new setback

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