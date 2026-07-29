Preventive healthcare at the heart of JOGI Ayurved’s two-decade journey

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 29: With preventive medicine becoming the new buzzword after the pandemic, JOGI Ayurved Hospital, located in Surat, has emerged as one of the main proponents of true Ayurvedic medicine by combining ancient concepts with clinical practices and personalized treatment for patients.

Founded by Mr. Nilesh Jogal, who is an experienced Ayupreneur, JOGI Ayurved has been active for over 20 years and works under the belief that maintaining one’s health is just as important as curing illness. Currently, there are two centres of JOGI Ayurved operating in Surat, and the institution has plans to build the biggest Ayurveda hospital in Gujarat.

The Coronavirus has changed the way people look at health by making them more aware of prevention in addition to treating diseases. While there is an increase in the demand for nutraceuticals and herbal remedies, doctors feel that good health can also be maintained through one’s lifestyle and eating habits. This has resulted in a resurgence of interest in Ayurveda.

Unlike traditional blanket approaches, Ayurveda takes into account the Prakruti (constitution) of a person and advises the following of personalized dietary regimes, Dincharya (routine), and Rutucharya (regimen based on seasons). Such a preventive approach has gained importance in view of the growing lifestyle diseases.

Mr. Nilesh Jogal, Founder, JOGI Ayurved, stated:

“There are two prime aims of Ayurveda which are ‘SwasthasyaSwasthyaRakshanam’ that is protecting the health of the healthy and ‘AturasyaVikaraPrashamanam’ which is all about healing illness. Prevention has always been at the core of Ayurveda and we consider prevention to be one of the best investments anyone could make for themselves regarding their health. JOGI Ayurved believes in preventive healthcare as part of their lifestyle, as well as being part of making Gujarat and India healthier places.”

The regimen for treatment at JOGI Ayurved begins with consultations and Prakriti analyses of the body so as to have a complete understanding of how well you are. Customized treatment regimens are thereafter designed, followed by regular monitoring and counseling. In this way, treatments do not become mere solutions to symptoms but rather address the underlying causes of diseases in a sustainable manner.

Other than the treatment modalities, JOGI Ayurved has proved to be a proactive participant in the field of health education through conducting numerous lectures, educational literature, news articles, online health awareness campaigns, and awareness videos, which have impacted hundreds and thousands of individuals. The organization firmly believes that educating people about health-related matters is a vital part of good healthcare practices.

In view of its focus on individualized treatment, patient education, and prevention, JOGI Ayurved continues to play a role in the gradual acceptance of Ayurveda as one of the pillars of India’s healthcare system.