Russo brothers got "chills" after hearing Robert Downey Jr's voice as Doctor Doom

Los Angeles [US], July 29 (ANI): A lot of anticipation has been growing around the much-awaited Marvel release ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, with the makers steadily fueling the buzz with carefully timed sneak peeks.

As fans count down to the film’s release, the Russo brothers, who are directing ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, have recalled the first time when they heard Robert Downey Jr’s voice as Doctor Doom.

In a conversation with People at Comic-Con 2026, Anthony and Joe Russo shared that while they always knew Downey was perfect for the villain role, it was his voice as Doctor Doom that solidified the brothers’ decision to cast him.

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“That was something that Robert surprised us with one day. You know, we were talking about all the details of the character — the voice, of course, is a key part of it, especially in the mask,” Anthony shared, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

He recalled how Downey once surprised him with his voice and added, “So one day I think it was in the trailer, we were just sort of talking about some ideas, and he broke out into the voice. And we knew at that moment, that was it.”

Joe Russo shared that he got “chills” after initially hearing the Doctor Doom voice, stating that it reminded him of an iconic Downey scene from 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

“I mean it was one of those moments. It’d probably be one of the more memorable moments — that and the ‘I Am Iron Man’ scene when he snapped his fingers. Robert tends to present a lot of those super memorable moments,” Joe said.

The trailer for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ was unveiled earlier this month.

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It shows the Marvel heroes assembling as Doctor Doom prepares to wreak multiverse-crossing war on the heroes. Thor faces off against Doom and also reunites with Chris Evans’ Captain America, making his long-awaited return to the MCU after “Avengers: Endgame.”

Several of Fox’s “X-Men” characters also officially cross over into the Avengers’ universe, including Professor Xavier, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops and Channing Tatum’s Gambit from “Deadpool and Wolverine.” After hitting the big screen last year, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts are also back to help the Avengers save the multiverse, as per Variety.

‘Doomsday’ is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ a year later. (ANI)

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