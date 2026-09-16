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Home > Business News > Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud

Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud

Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud

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Last updated: September 16, 2026 18:26:09 IST

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Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud

New Experience Center brings Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise and enterprise AI use cases closer to businesses, enabling leaders to experience, explore and accelerate AI-led transformation

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 16: Team Computers announced the launch of the Gemini Enterprise Experience Center at Team Computers’ Gurgaon office, providing enterprises with a dedicated space to experience Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise and explore how AI can be applied to real-world business workflows.

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The Experience Center brings together Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise capabilities, enterprise AI use cases, live demonstrations and Team Computers’ cloud and technology expertise under one roof. It is designed to help business and technology leaders move beyond AI experimentation and understand how AI agents can be applied to real-world business challenges across functions and industries.

As enterprises move from generative AI pilots toward more connected ways of working, Gemini Enterprise brings together AI models, enterprise data, agents and governance to help organizations discover, create, share and run AI agents.

“The Gemini Enterprise Experience Center is designed to help make enterprise AI tangible for businesses. It brings technology, use cases and live demonstrations together, giving leaders a space to explore what is possible and identify opportunities aligned to their own business priorities,” said Ranjan Chopra, CEO & MD, Team Computers.

This Experience Center will serve as a platform for customer engagements, executive briefings, AI discovery workshops, solution demonstrations and proof-of-concept discussions. Use cases will span areas including employee productivity, knowledge discovery, research and insights, talent acquisition, customer experience and workflow automation.

A key focus will be helping enterprises understand the transition from stand-alone AI tools to an agentic enterprise, where AI agents can work across systems, data and business processes to support multi-step workflows.

“The enterprise AI landscape is rapidly moving from experimentation to business transformation. Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise is elevating this shift by bringing AI, agents and enterprise data together to fundamentally rethink how work gets done. The Experience Center gives enterprises an opportunity to experience this evolution firsthand,” said Rajpal Singh Sisodiya, Business Head – Cloud, Team Computers.

The Experience Center will also enable Team Computers to bring these AI capabilities closer to customers through interactive demonstrations and solution-led engagements.

“The Experience Center gives us an opportunity to move beyond presentations and showcase AI solutions to our customers in a live, hands-on environment. It allows businesses to experience real use cases, understand what is possible and see how AI can address their specific needs,” said Sagar Kukreja, Head of Marketing, Team Computers.

“Businesses across India are eager to move from AI experimentation to scalable, outcome-driven business transformation. Through the Gemini Enterprise Experience Center and our collaboration with Team Computers, we are providing leaders with an interactive environment to experience how Google Cloud’s agentic AI capabilities can seamlessly integrate into their daily workflows, unlock workforce productivity and accelerate business growth,” said Abhinav Kishore, India Head – SMB, Google Cloud

Through the Gemini Enterprise Experience Center, Team Computers aims to create a collaborative environment for enterprises to explore the practical applications of AI and accelerate their journey toward AI-powered ways of working.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 16, 2026 6:26 PM IST
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Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud

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Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud
Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud
Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud
Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud

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