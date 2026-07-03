Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

Written By:
Last updated: July 3, 2026 19:07:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Mumbai witnessed a grand celebration on Monday, 29th of June 2026 when ‘Gems of Maharashtra Awards’ 2026 edition was held in presence of Honourable Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Employment Govt. of Maharashtra, Mr Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Held in Ravindra Natya mandir, Prabhadevi in Mumbai the ceremony was organised by Times Network in association with Teams Applaud Pvt Ltd as Media, Sponsor and Agency partner.

The event was attended by some of the state’s eminent personalities, and dignitaries in order to honour & recognise those leaders, individuals and entrepreneurs whose work has meaningfully contributed to Maharashtra’s growth legacy. Gem of Maharashtra awards 2026 edition celebrated a wide spectrum of winners from diverse sectors and multiple strata of society. People from villages to small towns to big corporates, who had contributed to uplift the socio-economic growth of the state were welcomed and recognised. The presence of Mr Mangal Prabhat Lodha in such events also reflects the states’ evolving leadership ecosystem and political will, in driving the growth module. 

You Might Be Interested In

One of the key highlights of the event was the felicitation of Founder & directors of digital PR agency “Teams Applaud Pvt Ltd, (formerly known as Times Applaud) ” Mr Taushif  Patel and Mr Sunil Pandey who were bestowed with honours from the Chief Guest for their unwavering contribution to media and communication industry.

Receiving the recognition, the agency leadership expressed gratitude to Times Network for the honour. Speaking on the same, the top brass of PR agency Teams Applaud, Taushif Patel said, “Our media platform has a long history of collaborating with such initiatives that brings together stories of leadership and impact.”

Mr Pandey also added that over the years, Teams Applaud Pvt ltd. has established itself as a trusted media partner. “We dedicatedly work with organisations in diverse sectors to enhance brand visibility, strengthen public relations and create impactful campaigns that recognise achievements which inspires future leaders.”

As Maharashtra is growing in innovations, startups, and more inclusive growth, these kinds of award platforms act as a kind of reminder that behind every milestone there are people and organisations whose continued dedication and vision helps in a meaningful way to steer growth in our economy.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 7:07 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

JP Morgan says weaker demand may cap gold gains near-term, sees rebound in late 2026 and 2027

Fiserv, service station operators including BP warn US stores on illegal vapes 

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

Oil prices stable as US-Iran peace efforts hold

LATEST NEWS

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

A white gown is wheeled past media camped outside arena expected to host Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026
Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026
Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026
Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

QUICK LINKS