Teams Applaud Founders Taushif  Patel and Sunil Pandey Felicitated at Times Network’s Gems of Maharashtra Awards 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Mumbai witnessed a grand celebration on Monday, 29th of June 2026 when ‘Gems of Maharashtra Awards’ 2026 edition was held in presence of Honourable Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Employment Govt. of Maharashtra, Mr Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Held in Ravindra Natya mandir, Prabhadevi in Mumbai the ceremony was organised by Times Network in association with Teams Applaud Pvt Ltd as Media, Sponsor and Agency partner.

The event was attended by some of the state’s eminent personalities, and dignitaries in order to honour & recognise those leaders, individuals and entrepreneurs whose work has meaningfully contributed to Maharashtra’s growth legacy. Gem of Maharashtra awards 2026 edition celebrated a wide spectrum of winners from diverse sectors and multiple strata of society. People from villages to small towns to big corporates, who had contributed to uplift the socio-economic growth of the state were welcomed and recognised. The presence of Mr Mangal Prabhat Lodha in such events also reflects the states’ evolving leadership ecosystem and political will, in driving the growth module.

One of the key highlights of the event was the felicitation of Founder & directors of digital PR agency “Teams Applaud Pvt Ltd, (formerly known as Times Applaud) ” Mr Taushif Patel and Mr Sunil Pandey who were bestowed with honours from the Chief Guest for their unwavering contribution to media and communication industry.

Receiving the recognition, the agency leadership expressed gratitude to Times Network for the honour. Speaking on the same, the top brass of PR agency Teams Applaud, Taushif Patel said, “Our media platform has a long history of collaborating with such initiatives that brings together stories of leadership and impact.”

Mr Pandey also added that over the years, Teams Applaud Pvt ltd. has established itself as a trusted media partner. “We dedicatedly work with organisations in diverse sectors to enhance brand visibility, strengthen public relations and create impactful campaigns that recognise achievements which inspires future leaders.”

As Maharashtra is growing in innovations, startups, and more inclusive growth, these kinds of award platforms act as a kind of reminder that behind every milestone there are people and organisations whose continued dedication and vision helps in a meaningful way to steer growth in our economy.