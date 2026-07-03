Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Written By:
Last updated: July 3, 2026 18:14:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 3: Kotyark Industries Limited (NSE: KOTYARK | BSE: 544726), a leading renewable energy company, is pleased to announce that its Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah, has been conferred the Certificate of Excellence by the World Book of Records, London, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contribution to the renewable energy sector.

The prestigious honour was presented at a ceremony held at the House of Commons, Palace of Westminster, London, on June 26, 2026, in the presence of eminent dignitaries and distinguished international guests.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the award citation, Mr. Shah has been recognised for his significant contribution towards advancing biofuel production, promoting sustainable energy solutions, encouraging environmental responsibility, and driving innovation, technological excellence, and entrepreneurship in the renewable energy industry.

Mr. Shah attended the ceremony along with Mrs. Bhavini Shah, Executive Director, and Ms. Dhruti Shah, Whole-time Director, representing Kotyark Industries Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah, Chairman & Managing Director, Kotyark Industries Limited, said:
“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the World Book of Records, London. This award belongs to the entire Kotyark family, whose dedication and passion have enabled us to contribute meaningfully towards sustainable energy and environmental conservation. We remain committed to driving innovation, expanding our renewable energy initiatives, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

This international recognition reflects Kotyark Industries Limited’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in the renewable energy sector. The Company remains focused on strengthening its leadership in clean energy through responsible growth, technological advancement, and environmentally sustainable business practices.

About Kotyark Industries Limited

Kotyark Industries Limited is engaged in the renewable energy sector with a focus on biofuels and sustainable energy solutions. The Company is committed to advancing clean energy through innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable business practices while contributing to India’s energy transition.

Disclaimer: This press release is based on the Company’s disclosure submitted to the stock exchanges on June 29, 2026. It contains information intended solely for general informational purposes and should not be construed as investment advice.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 6:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

JP Morgan says weaker demand may cap gold gains near-term, sees rebound in late 2026 and 2027

Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

LATEST NEWS

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

A white gown is wheeled past media camped outside arena expected to host Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence
Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence
Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence
Kotyark Industries CMD Gaurang Rameshchandra Shah Honoured with World Book of Records London Certificate of Excellence

QUICK LINKS