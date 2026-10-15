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Home > Business News > The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess

The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess

The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess

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Last updated: October 15, 2026 20:01:11 IST

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The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess

Artisanal teas, handcrafted teaware, and limited-edition Diwali blends, with gift boxes from ₹399 to ₹7,999

New Delhi [India], October 14: Celeste, the premium artisanal loose-leaf tea brand founded by UK Tea Academy-certified Tea Sommelier Anubha Jhawar, has introduced its Festive Edit 2026, a gifting collection that offers a considered alternative to sweets, dry fruits and heavily embellished hampers.

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Built around the idea that the finest gifts are experienced, not just received, the collection brings together single-origin and blended teas, chai, handcrafted teaware and curated gift boxes designed to turn a simple cup into a ritual of warmth and connection.

Limited edition Diwali blends

The festive range introduces two limited edition blends: Diwali Bloom, a black tea with lavender and rose, and Golden Glow, a green tea with chamomile, marigold and rosemary. Both are available in 35gm tin caddies and within select gift boxes.

A collection for every kind of host and recipient

  • The Ritual Gift Box (₹4,699): three blends, Awaken, Align and Unwind, made for the morning, midday and evening, with two Sitara stoneware cups with 24 carat gold accents and a brass Decadent Spoon
  • Wellness Tea Bag Box (₹2,299): four wellness blends, Immunity, Calm, Detox and Nourish, in pyramid tea bags
  • The Glow Gift Box (₹2,199): an immunity wellness tea with an Oudh Glow soy candle and a Sitara stoneware cup
  • Chai gifting: from the Chai Gift Box (₹799) to the Celestial Brewing set with 250gm of Sattva Ananda Chai and two double-walled cups (₹3,600)
  • Artisanal and Celestial Gift Boxes (₹1,399 to ₹4,199): curated tin caddies paired with a handwoven brass basket strainer and Bloom brass coasters
  • The G&T Gift Box (₹7,999): Jaisalmer Gin with limited edition Diwali tea blends, crystal cocktail glasses, brass coasters and a recipe card

Celeste’s teaware is handcrafted, from the handwoven brass strainers to the hand-beaten brass Bloom coasters, and sits alongside the teas as part of a single, considered gift.

Gifting beyond the individual

Celeste also offers corporate gifting for clients, associates and employees, wedding and return favours, bespoke personalisation, and pan-India delivery in time for the festive season.

Responsible by design

Celeste’s brew pockets and fabric potlis are handcrafted by rural women in Uttar Pradesh through a social enterprise. The brand supports India’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative and contributes 1% of annual revenue to 1% for the Planet.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 8:01 PM IST
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The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess

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The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess

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The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess
The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess
The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess
The Festive Edit 2026 by Celeste: A Tea-Led Gifting Collection Built Around Ritual, Not Excess

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