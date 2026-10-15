Led by Ex-Angry Birds Executive, Xtendr Launches bitom, a Platform Bringing New Dimensions to Brand Engagement and Licensing

bits meeting atoms: Bringing Digital Intelligence into the Physical World.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 15: Xtendr, a leading tech, design, XR & AI company, today launched bitom, a platform built to change how brands create connected experiences. By turning packaging, products, print, and other physical and digital touchpoints into programmable surfaces, bitom enables brands to create, scale, measure, and change interactive experiences, all in minutes.

Powered by AI, extended reality (XR), and gamification, bitom brings digital intelligence into the physical world. Every product, packaging, printed collateral, or any other touchpoint can transform into a brand’s own 24 x 7 channel. Building a lasting connection with consumers long after the initial interaction.

Watch the launch film: bitom Launch Video

The idea behind bitom comes from Founder and CEO Anurag Sachdeva, who spent more than six years leading the Angry Birds business at Rovio across 13+ countries before building Xtendr. “Taking an IP across markets, partners, and products showed me how difficult it is to keep the conversation with consumers going beyond the initial interaction. At Xtendr, we built connected experiences for some of the region’s biggest brands, and they worked. But building them one at a time made scaling and accessibility, especially for the long-tail brands, a challenge,” he quoted.

“With bitom, we want to change that. Our ambition is to turn traditionally one-way touchpoints into two-way conversations, giving brands and IP owners the ability to create, scale, measure and change experiences in minutes. We have built bitom in India with a global ambition.”, he further added.

For years, Xtendr has helped 70+ brands across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, including Britannia, ITC, Coca-Cola, Unilever, Perfetti, Kimberly-Clark and Pernod Ricard, create experiences around packaging, products, print, and OOH. Transforming every static canvas into a dynamic channel of engagement.

bitom envisions making these experiences even more accessible and scalable..

An OS for connected experiences, bitom is for marketers, brands, packaging designers, creators, media planners, and their consumers.

What they get:

Speed at scale: experiences go live in minutes, not months, across brands, markets and SKUs.

Measurement: Every interaction can be tracked, so every touchpoint becomes a source of data as well as a canvas for communication

Flexibility: Content can be updated after the pack is in market, instead of being fixed at print.

Reach beyond the big budgets: Smaller and mid-sized brands can now do what only large advertisers could afford before.

bitom is also for the IP industry and brand licensing. For brand licensing, bitom enables IP owners and licensees to create IP-approved digital and phygital giveaways in minutes, reducing lead times, costs, and physical waste. No plastic. No paper. No dead stock. Just fandom, built in minutes, at scale, with intelligence. By adding a digital layer to licensed merchandise, bitom brings characters to life, enables product authentication to help combat counterfeiting, unlocks new opportunities for content and fan engagement, and turns every licensed touchpoint into an ongoing, measurable channel.

To learn more about the platform or request early access, visit bitom.ai.

About Xtendr

Xtendr is a technology and experience company helping brands transform packaging, products, print, and other consumer touchpoints into interactive experiences using AI, XR, gamification, and connected technologies. For more information, visit xtendr.co.

Company LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtendr1/

Founder’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/anurag-sachdeva/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/neha02

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