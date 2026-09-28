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Home > Business News > The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

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Last updated: September 28, 2026 15:53:09 IST

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The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

left to right  Tarun khanna of 108 art projects, Shaleen jain organiser , Samant Brara of Estera real estate , Puranjay kataraa of Dace athletic club , and Amarjeet Batra , MD Spotify India

New Delhi [India], September 28: The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League made its debut on 26 September 2026 at DACE Athletic Club in R.K. Puram, a swanky new sports facility with padel and pickleball courts, a turf for football and cricket, and a restaurant, with Pilates planned for the future.

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Conceptualised by Shaleen Jain, the league grew from his passion for racquet sports. Having played in and organised several recreational tennis tournaments, Shaleen turned to pickleball to create a fresh, community-focused sporting experience.

Players, including women participants, took to the courts from sunset until late at night. Spirited matches were accompanied by music, food and soft drinks, creating a relaxed atmosphere on and off the court.

With no entry fee, the invitational league was designed to celebrate friendly competition, fitness and camaraderie. The event was presented by Estera Real Estate in partnership with JOOLA, DACE Athletic Club and 108 Art Project.

India is emerging as an exciting growth market for pickleball. JOOLA’s partnership with the league reflects its commitment to supporting the athletes, organisers and communities helping the sport grow.

The league offered Delhi a lively new way to experience pickleball, bringing together sport, entertainment and community in one evening.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 28, 2026 3:53 PM IST
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The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

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The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

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The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi
The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi
The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi
The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

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