Una Entrepreneur Shubham Jain Honoured by Ajay Devgn as Wudware Wins Emerging Brand Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], october 01: A business milestone became a memorable moment for entrepreneur Shubham Jain when Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn presented Wudware with the Best Emerging Architectural Hardware Brand of the Year award at the International Glory Awards 2026 in Mumbai.

The sixth edition of the awards was held on September 1, 2026, at Novotel Juhu, Mumbai, with Ajay Devgn attending as the Chief Guest. For Jain, the recognition marked another significant stage in the journey of Wudware, a brand he has been building in India’s architectural hardware and modular interior solutions segment.

The award places Wudware among the emerging businesses recognised at the Mumbai ceremony and adds a notable chapter to Jain’s entrepreneurial journey.

From Una to Mumbai

The story of Shubham Jain Wudware has its roots in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

Jain grew up with an early exposure to business through his family’s paint distribution enterprise. Working around customers, dealers, suppliers and day-to-day trade gave him practical knowledge of how businesses function.

That experience later influenced his decision to enter a different sector and build a business independently.

Moving from traditional distribution into architectural hardware required Jain to learn a new market, understand changing customer requirements and develop relationships within the interior industry.

Building Wudware as a Bootstrapped Brand

Wudware was developed as a bootstrapped venture focused on architectural hardware and modular interior solutions.

Its product portfolio includes categories associated with modern kitchens, wardrobes and interior applications. These include modular kitchen accessories, wardrobe fittings, architectural hardware, decorative panels, designer handles and profiles.

The company has also worked on developing dealer relationships and display centres, allowing customers and trade partners to experience products and understand their applications.

For Jain, the objective has been to build more than a distribution operation. The focus has gradually moved towards developing Wudware as an independent brand with its own identity in the market.

Ajay Devgn Presents the Award

The presence of Ajay Devgn added a distinctive element to the occasion.

Devgn attended the sixth edition of the International Glory Awards as Chief Guest and presented recognitions to various entrepreneurs, businesses and professionals.

For Wudware, the moment came when Devgn presented the Best Emerging Architectural Hardware Brand of the Year award to the company.

The recognition gave Jain and his team an opportunity to mark the progress of a business that has been developed through a combination of market experience, distribution knowledge and brand-building efforts.

Recognition at a Growing Stage

The award comes at a time when India’s interior solutions market is changing rapidly.

Modular kitchens, wardrobes and customised interior projects have created demand for a wider range of hardware, fittings and accessories. This has opened opportunities for businesses that can provide products while also building effective dealer and distribution networks.

For emerging companies, however, establishing a lasting position requires more than product availability. Customer relationships, dealer support, product presentation and consistency across markets also become important as the business expands.

Wudware has been developing its operations around these areas.

The Shubham Jain Wudware Journey

For Shubham Jain, the award represents a transition from his early business exposure in Una to a broader entrepreneurial platform.

His experience in the family distribution business provided an understanding of trade, but building Wudware required him to take responsibility for a new category and develop a separate business identity.

The bootstrapped nature of the company has also meant that growth has been approached through business operations, market relationships and reinvestment.

The latest recognition adds another milestone to that process.

Looking Beyond the Award

While the Mumbai ceremony provided a moment of recognition, Jain’s larger ambition remains focused on expanding Wudware’s presence across India.

The objective is to establish the brand as a recognised name in architectural hardware and modular interior solutions while continuing to develop its dealer network and product portfolio.

From Una to Mumbai, the journey has taken Shubham Jain through different stages of business from learning distribution to building a brand of his own.

The image of Ajay Devgn presenting the award may capture only a few seconds of the ceremony. For Jain and Wudware, however, it represents a milestone in a much longer entrepreneurial journey that is still unfolding.