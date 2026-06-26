‘Veera Naga’ Song from Pan India Film Nagabandham to Release on June 26

Veera Naga’ Song from Pan India Film Nagabandham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: After creating massive buzz with the grand trailer launches in Hyderabad and Mumbai, the makers of the highly anticipated Pan India film Nagabandham are now gearing up for the release of its powerful new track, Veera Naga, on June 26.

Building excitement among audiences, the producers have unveiled a striking new poster from the song that instantly grabs attention. The poster showcases intense and visually captivating imagery featuring Naga Sadhus in multiple powerful poses, reflecting strength, spirituality and warrior-like energy. The visuals hint at a larger-than-life experience and offer a glimpse into the mystical world that Nagabandham promises to bring to the big screen.

The makers recently shared the announcement with the powerful message:

“HAR HAR MAHADEV ??”

“Get ready to witness the valor of Naga Sadhus with #VeeraNaga Song from #Nagabandham.”

Speaking about the upcoming song, the producers Nishitha Nagireddy and Kishore Annapureddy said in a joint statement, “The response to the trailer has been overwhelming. Veera Naga is not just a song; it carries an emotion, energy and spirit that connects deeply with the world of Nagabandham. We believe audiences will experience the power and intensity that this track brings.”

Director Abhishek Nama added, “Veera Naga represents courage, devotion and the warrior spirit. While designing the song, we wanted audiences to feel the grandeur and intensity of the Naga world. The visuals, music and scale together create an experience that perfectly complements the film’s narrative.”

With mystery, mythology, adventure and visually rich storytelling at its core, Nagabandham has already become one of the most talked-about upcoming Pan India films.

Nagabandham starring Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Daksha Nagarkar, Rishabh Sawhney, Mahesh Manjrekar, Produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy under the banners of NIK Studios and Abhishek Pictures, the movie is presented by Zee Studios and is releasing in cinemas on 3rd July 2026 in cinemas.

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