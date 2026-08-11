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Home > Hollywood > Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/youll-always-be-my-little-girl-kris-jenner-sends-warm-birthday-wishes-to-daughter-kylie-jenner20260810232945"> <p class="title">"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner</p> <a>

"You'll always be my little girl": Kris Jenner sends warm birthday wishes to daughter Kylie Jenner

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 00:25:13 IST

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Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

Washington DC [US], August 10 (ANI): Apple TV has greenlit the horror thriller series ‘Ascension’ from Alfonso Cuaron with Caitriona Balfe attached to play the lead role, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Cuaron has been working on the series for years, with word of it first breaking in 2017 with Casey Affleck originally attached to star. It is inspired by the novel “Last Days” by Adam Nevill.

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The logline for the show states that it follows Rose (Balfe), “a relentless documentary filmmaker and recently divorced mother, brilliant at uncovering others’ truths but struggling to resolve her own. When Rose begins a project on a mysterious 20th-century cult known as the Church of Ascension, she finds unexpected refuge in its teachings – until she discovers something far more insidious beneath.”

According to the outlet, Alfonso Cuaron is co-writer on the series along with his brother Carlos Cuaron as well as Natalie Erika James and Christian White, with all four executive producing. James and White also serve as co-showrunners, with James serving as lead director.

Balfe will executive produce in addition to starring. Alfonso executive produces under his Esperanto Filmoj banner, which has an overall TV deal with Apple.

Esperanto Filmoj’s Gabriela Rodriguez and Richard Schwartz will executive produce. Steve Golin, David Levine and Zack Hayden executive produce for Anonymous Content. Anonymous will produce the show, with Apple Studios serving as the studio. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 12:25 AM IST
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Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

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Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role
Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role
Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role
Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

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