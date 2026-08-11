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Home > Hollywood > Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11

Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/horror-thriller-series-ascension-in-works-caitriona-balfe-to-play-lead-role20260810232817"> <p class="title">Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role</p> <a>

Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 00:55:13 IST

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Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11

Washington DC [US], August 10 (ANI): Danny Boyle’s drama about the birth of Rupert Murdoch’s tabloid empire titled ‘Ink’ has finally got a release date. It is slated to release in theatres on December 11, reported Variety.

It will release on Netflix on January 8. Alongside the release date, the streamer has unveiled a new image from the film, which shows Oscar nominee Guy Pearce as Rupert Murdoch.

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The film will have its world premiere as the opening night selection of the Venice Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion, before making its Canadian debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

According to the press note, starring Jack O’Connell, Claire Foy and Guy Pearce, “Ink” is based on the Tony-nominated play of the same name by James Graham, who adapted his own work for the screen. Pearce plays a brash, 30-something Rupert Murdoch, with O’Connell as editor Larry Lamb, the working-class newspaper journalist who helped him remake The Sun into a populist juggernaut.

Boyle directs from Graham’s screenplay. The two-time Oscar winner, who took home directing and best picture honours for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008) and most recently reunited with screenwriter Alex Garland on ’28 Years Later,’ produces ‘Ink’ alongside Tracey Seaward, Tessa Ross and Michael Ellenberg, reported Variety.

Graham, one of Britain’s most sought-after dramatists, wrote the Olivier-winning “Dear England” and the acclaimed miniseries “Sherwood”. His stage version of “Ink” bowed at London’s Almeida Theatre in 2017 before transferring to the West End and Broadway, where Bertie Carvel won the Tony for featured actor as Murdoch.

Studiocanal fully financed “Ink” and handles worldwide sales, releasing the film theatrically across its territories. The international rollout begins January 6 in France and Belgium, followed by the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand on January 7 and the U.K. and Poland on January 8. Italy opens February 18, with Germany on February 25. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 12:55 AM IST
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Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11

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Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11

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Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11
Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11
Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11
Danny Boyle's Ink to release in theatres on December 11

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