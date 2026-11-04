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Home > Business News > Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

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Last updated: November 4, 2026 10:39:10 IST

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Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Vishal Fabrics Limited, a textile manufacturing company, reported a nearly 21% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹10.63 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting improved profitability despite a decline in revenue.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹366.33 crore during Q2 FY27, while profit before tax reached ₹13.17 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.43.

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On a consolidated basis, Vishal Fabrics reported a net profit of ₹11.57 crore, registering approximately 20.8% growth compared with ₹9.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated profit also surged around 61% sequentially from ₹7.16 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company’s consolidated operating profit increased approximately 10.2% year-on-year and 38.3% quarter-on-quarter, indicating an improvement in operational profitability.

For the first half of FY27, Vishal Fabrics reported standalone net profit of ₹17.67 crore on revenue from operations of ₹745.41 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s board approved the unaudited financial results and announced the appointment of Ravindra Bajranglal Bajaj as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 3, 2026, following the resignation of Suketu Shah.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 4, 2026 10:39 AM IST
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Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

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Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

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Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ
Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ
Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ
Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

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