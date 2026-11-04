Vishal Fabrics Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 10.63 Crore; Consolidated PAT Rises 61% QoQ

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Vishal Fabrics Limited, a textile manufacturing company, reported a nearly 21% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹10.63 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, reflecting improved profitability despite a decline in revenue.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹366.33 crore during Q2 FY27, while profit before tax reached ₹13.17 crore. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.43.

On a consolidated basis, Vishal Fabrics reported a net profit of ₹11.57 crore, registering approximately 20.8% growth compared with ₹9.58 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated profit also surged around 61% sequentially from ₹7.16 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company’s consolidated operating profit increased approximately 10.2% year-on-year and 38.3% quarter-on-quarter, indicating an improvement in operational profitability.

For the first half of FY27, Vishal Fabrics reported standalone net profit of ₹17.67 crore on revenue from operations of ₹745.41 crore.

Meanwhile, the company’s board approved the unaudited financial results and announced the appointment of Ravindra Bajranglal Bajaj as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 3, 2026, following the resignation of Suketu Shah.

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