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Home > World > TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ

TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ

TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ

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Published: November 4, 2026 11:25:09 IST

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TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ

TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 4, 2026 11:25 AM IST
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TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ

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TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ

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TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ
TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ
TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ
TRUMP MAINTAINED THAT HE DIDN’T REGRET LAUNCHING THE IRAN WAR EARLIER THIS YEAR – WSJ

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