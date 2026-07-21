Adani launches AI assistant 'Dharavi Didi' to help residents with redevelopment queries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) leading the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), on Tuesday launched ‘Dharavi Didi’, a 24×7 artificial intelligence (AI) assistant aimed at helping residents get official information related to the redevelopment process.

According to an official statement issued by the company, the AI-powered companion will provide residents with instant answers to queries related to surveys, eligibility, documentation, rehabilitation and various stages of the redevelopment project.

It stated, “Residents can get instant answers to questions about surveys, eligibility, documentation and rehabilitation in Hindi, Marathi and English, any time of the day”.

The company said residents often seek answers to questions such as whether their homes have been surveyed, whether they are eligible for rehabilitation and when they will receive their new homes.

It added that many residents have traditionally relied on neighbours, local conversations or unofficial sources for such information, where facts can often get mixed with rumours.

ANDPL said Dharavi Didi has been introduced to provide verified information directly from the official project authority and help counter misinformation surrounding the redevelopment project. The initiative is part of the company’s efforts to make official information more accessible, transparent and inclusive for residents.

The AI assistant can be accessed through video calls, voice calls and WhatsApp and currently interacts with residents in Hindi, Marathi and English.

The company said support for Tamil, Telugu and Gujarati will be introduced in the coming months to cater to Dharavi’s linguistic diversity.

According to the company, Dharavi Didi complements its ongoing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) initiatives by ensuring residents have access to official information at any time of the day.

“Whether residents want to understand surveys, eligibility, required documents or project updates, Dharavi Didi is available round the clock to provide clear answers in a simple and conversational manner. Alongside our ongoing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) initiatives, this is another step towards making authentic information easily accessible to every Dharavikar. Residents no longer have to wait for office hours to receive answers from official sources,” an ANDPL official said.

The company said the AI assistant has been designed to be simple enough for first-time digital users and aims to help residents better understand the redevelopment process and navigate each stage with confidence.

“Our objective is to ensure that every resident has direct access to accurate and verified information. Dharavi Didi is designed to answer questions with clarity, build confidence through transparency and help residents make informed decisions throughout the redevelopment journey,” the official added.

According to the statement, the platform has been named Dharavi Didi to reflect the role it is intended to play as a trusted companion that patiently guides residents through one of the most significant transitions in their lives.

The company said the AI assistant will continue to evolve with new information and services as the redevelopment project progresses, helping residents stay informed throughout the process. (ANI)

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