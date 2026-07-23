Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne files to legally drop father's surname

Los Angeles [US], July 22 (ANI): Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Vivienne, has filed a petition to legally remove her father’s surname from her name, requesting that she be known as Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, according to E! News.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Vivienne submitted the petition to the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 17, eight days after turning 18. The filing seeks to change her legal name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, citing the reason for the request as “personal.”

The filing comes as several of her siblings have also moved to use only the Jolie surname. Her sister Shiloh legally dropped “Pitt” from her last name after filing a petition on her 18th birthday in 2024, while siblings Maddox and Zahara have also taken similar steps earlier this year.

Although the legal process is now underway, Vivienne has already been using the Jolie surname professionally. She was credited as “Vivienne Jolie” in the 2024 Playbill for the Broadway production of ‘The Outsiders’, where she worked as an assistant to her mother, Angelina Jolie, who served as a producer on the show.

The Playbill described the collaboration, stating, “Angelina is thrilled to be working on her first theatrical producing venture alongside her daughter, Vivienne, who is a theatre student and supporter of the arts.”

Angelina has previously spoken about her daughter’s passion for theatre and the similarities she shares with her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

“Viv reminds me of my mother, in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina told E! News in 2023.

“She’s very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute,” she added.

The Oscar-winning actor also credited Vivienne with inspiring her return to theatre.

“I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theater. I had not found a way back until now,” Angelina told Deadline in 2023 after joining ‘The Outsiders’ as a producer.

“I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse,” she added.

Meanwhile, a source close to Angelina told E! News that she hopes the family can move forward peacefully.

“Angie hasn’t been fighting and isn’t angry. She just wants everyone to heal,” the source said.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie married in 2014 before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. (ANI)

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