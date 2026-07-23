Tom Rhys Harries-starrer 'Clayface' trailer out, movie to hit theatres on October 23

Washington DC [US], July 22 (ANI): DC Studios has released the much-awaited trailer for ‘Clayface’, a Batman villain movie starring Tom Rhys Harries.

According to Deadline, the reveal comes ahead of this week’s Comic-Con, where the James Watkins-directed picture is expected to show off more of its wares. It will be released in theatres by Warner Bros on October 23.

As per the outlet, the film falls between DC Studios’ two Matt Reeves-helmed Batman movies — 2022’s The Batman and 2028’s The Batman Part II, both starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. It comes after the successful launch of the HBO Max series The Penguin, set in the same universe.

The film revolves around “Matt Hagen’s meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man is tragically cut short when a local crime boss’s actions leave him horribly disfigured. Abandoned by his team and with nothing left, Matt seeks out a cutting edge treatment that miraculously returns him to his former self… but also unexpectedly affects his grip on reality, spiralling him down a destructive path of all-consuming revenge,” as per the synopsis.

DC shared the official trailer on their Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clayface (@clayfacemovie)

The film also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James. James Watkins directs from a screenplay by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, story by Flanagan, based on characters from DC.

The film is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Michael E. Uslan, Chantal Nong Vo, Lars P. Winther, Rafi Crohn and Paul Ritchie executive producing. Watkins’ creative team includes director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer James Price, editor Jon Harris and costume designer Keith Madden. Music is by Volker Bertelmann.

DC Studios Presents a 6th & Idaho Production, a James Watkins Film, ‘Clayface.’ The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in theatres in North America on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning October 21, 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)