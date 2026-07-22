Adaptive ANC, Immersive Audio, and 30-hour Battery: What Bose Headphones offer in 2026

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 21: Bose has earned a strong reputation in India for two reasons: industry-leading noise cancellation and premium audio quality. The 2026 QuietComfort headphone range builds on this legacy with adjustable Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to changing surroundings, Aware Mode that lets users switch between immersive listening and ambient awareness, Bose Immersive Audio for a wider and more natural soundstage, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for seamless switching between devices. With up to 30 hours of battery life on the flagship model, the range also offers one of the longest listening times among premium ANC headphones in India in 2026.

For listeners planning to upgrade to a premium pair of headphones, bringing home a Bose QuietComfort model has also become more accessible. Shoppers can purchase their preferred Bose headphones at competitive prices, thanks to limited-time offers and discounts at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Models can be browsed on Bajaj Mall, compared by noise cancellation mode, battery life, and connectivity, and purchased at any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, the cost can be split into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.

Popular Bose QuietComfort headphones to explore in India in 2026

Shoppers can compare Bose QuietComfort headphones by noise cancellation level, battery life, audio technology, and price before visiting a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store to finalise the purchase.

1. Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Price: Rs. 27,900

EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,116 per month

Why it works: The Bose QuietComfort Headphones deliver adjustable ANC, Aware Mode for switching between noise cancellation and ambient sound awareness, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for simultaneous connection to two devices, and up to 24 hours of battery life — the most accessible entry into the Bose QuietComfort range for buyers who prioritise effective noise cancellation and long battery life over flagship audio features.

2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Price: Rs. 35,900

EMIs starting from: Rs. 957 per month

Why it works: The QuietComfort Ultra adds Bose Immersive Audio to the QuietComfort foundation, creating a wider and more natural soundscape that makes music and film audio feel less confined to the earcups. With adjustable ANC, Aware Mode, customisable EQ through the Bose app, and up to 24 hours of battery, it suits buyers who want a premium listening experience for long commutes and extended work-from-home sessions.

3. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones 2nd Gen

Price: Rs. 49,900

EMIs starting from: Rs. 1,331 per month

Why it works: The QuietComfort Ultra 2nd Gen is Bose’s flagship ANC headphone in India in 2026, combining Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint connectivity, Bose Immersive Audio, adjustable ANC, and 30 hours of battery life — six hours more than the previous generation. It suits frequent travellers, long-haul flyers, and buyers for whom ANC performance and battery endurance are the primary purchase criteria.

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

How to buy Bose headphones from Bajaj Finance partner stores

Splitting the cost of premium Bose headphones into monthly instalments makes the upgrade significantly more manageable. Shoppers can follow these steps to complete the purchase:

1.Browse on Bajaj Mall: Compare Bose QuietComfort headphones by noise cancellation mode, battery life, Bluetooth version, and audio technology before visiting a store.

2.Check pre-approved eligibility: The pre-approved loan limit can be verified on the Bajaj Finance website using a registered mobile number and OTP verification.

3.Find a partner store: Shortlisted models can be checked at 1.5 lakh+ Bajaj Finance partner stores across 4,000+ cities.

4.Check the model in person: In-store staff can assist with evaluating fit, comfort, and key features before purchase.

5.Choose an EMI plan: Financing of up to Rs. 5 lakh is available through the Bajaj Finance Easy EMI Loan, with zero down payment on select models and tenures from 3 to 60 months.

6.Complete the purchase: Once approved, the transaction is processed immediately, and the Bose headphones can be taken home the same day.

With limited-time offers from Bajaj Finance, now is the perfect time to bring home a pair of Bose QuietComfort headphones.

Bajaj Finance Limited

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (‘BFL’, ‘Bajaj Finance’, or ‘the Company’), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India, and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global Ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

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